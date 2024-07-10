NEWS ADVISORY: Matthew McConaughey to join governors in Salt Lake City for National Governors Association Summer Meeting

NEWS ADVISORY

July 10, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Matthew McConaughey to join governors in Salt Lake City for National Governors Association Summer Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY (July 10, 2024) – The nation’s governors will meet in Salt Lake City for the National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting July 11-12. Governors will join federal officials and leaders from business, academia and philanthropy for bipartisan conversations around top issues in states, commonwealths and territories.

On Friday, July 12, at 9 a.m. MT, actor and author Matthew McConaughey will join governors for a discussion on the role of culture in polarization. The session will be live streamed via zoom.

Prior to the session, McConaughey will join Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah First Lady Abby Cox, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to kick off a service project with United Way Salt Lake. During NGA’s Summer Meeting, governors and guests will participate in United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign, stuffing 3,000 backpacks with school supplies and handwritten notes for children in Salt Lake and surrounding areas. McConaughey, Gov. Cox and Gov. Polis will hold a photo opportunity at 8:45 a.m. MT to kick off the service project.

Media availability/United Way Salt Lake “Stuff the Bus” campaign

8:30 – 8:40 a.m. MT

NGA Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and NGA Vice Chair Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Photo Opportunity/United Way Salt Lake “Stuff the Bus” campaign

8:45 – 8:50 a.m. MT

Matthew McConaughey, Gov. Spencer Cox, Gov. Jared Polis

WHERE: The Grand America Hotel

Grand Ballroom, Salon A

Armchair conversation: Disagree Better – Role of Culture in Polarization

Gov. Cox, Gov. Polis, Matthew McConaughey

WHEN: July 12

9 – 9:45 a.m. MT

WHERE: The Grand America Hotel

Grand Ballroom B/C

Members of the media interested in attending the media availability can contact Eric Wohlschlegel at ewohlschlegel@nga.org or Jocelyn Rogers at jrogers@nga.org

###