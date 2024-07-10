Know Your Limit, Stay Within It: Conservation Officer Compliance Checks Result in 15 Fines

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2024

Saskatchewan conservation officers had two busy weekends this spring, conducting fisheries compliance checks on anglers at the Regina Beach pier on Last Mountain Lake.

Between May 18-19 and May 25-26, officers conducted checks on 168 anglers. The compliance checks uncovered a variety of violations, including:

over-limit on walleye;

over-limit on upper sized walleye;

using more than one line in open waters; and

being more than 25 meters from a fishing line.

As a result of the inspections, officers issued 15 charges and seized 35 walleye.

Regina Beach Pier was chosen due to the significant angling pressure and the history of non-compliance with anglers exceeding their limit. Conservation officers tend to receive a large number of calls every year to the Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line regarding violations from the Regina Beach Pier.

Know Your Limit, Stay Within It!

Saskatchewan angling regulations set daily limits for the maximum amount and size of fish that can be caught and kept in most waters. Certain waterbodies will also have specific limits for that location or catch-and-release limits that have been established for certain fish species.

The best way to know your limit is to check the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide before heading out. For more information about angling in Saskatchewan and to download a copy of the Anglers Guide, visit: saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

Report Violations

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call your local Government of Saskatchewan Field Office, Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561, or report a violation online at www.saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTIPP Reward Program.

