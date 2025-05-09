Eight Individuals to Receive 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 8, 2025

Today, Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre announced the eight outstanding individuals who will become the next recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province's highest honour. These recipients will be invested with the medal of the Order at a special ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Order in Saskatoon, in early June.

"It is a privilege to present the Saskatchewan Order of Merit to these eight people who have made such meaningful contributions to our province," McIntyre said. "Like previous recipients of the medal over the past 40 years, their accomplishments are an inspiration to us all."

The 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Dr. Ernest Barber, Saskatoon.

Janet Carriere, Prince Albert.

Brent Cotter, K.C., Saskatoon.

Dr. Haissam Haddad, O.C., Saskatoon.

Ann Phillips, K.C., Regina.

Ellen Remai, M.S.C., LL. D., Saskatoon.

Robert Stromberg, K.C., Saskatoon.

Senapan Thunder, Thunderchild First Nation.

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens. To date, 282 individuals have been invested with the Order in recognition of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering.

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is the highest honour one can receive from the province and is presented by the Lieutenant Governor, who serves as the Chancellor of the Order. In 1991, the Government of Canada granted recognition to the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and a place in the Canadian Honour System's national sequence of orders, decorations, and medals, immediately after national orders and before national decorations. Members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M. for life.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, or to nominate someone, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

