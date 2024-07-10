Take a Moment in Sask Parks: July 10 - July 23

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2024

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

SaskExpress presents Frequency Quest

July 12, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

July 13, Crooked Lake Provincial Park

July 14, Echo Valley Provincial Park

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SaskExpress is back in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks with this year's musical showcase, Frequency Quest. In Frequency Quest, a group of strangers try to read each other and guess what song a person was thinking of out of thin air. Under the guise of a fun fair game, they are told they can win any prize their hearts desire if they are successful. What they don't realize is that the host of the game intends to trick them into being trapped in the game forever.

Visitors can join SaskExpress cast members at 2 p.m. before each show for their workshop in the park program and learn a song and dance to perform with the cast during the show at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate.

Luau at the Lake

July 13, Blackstrap Provincial Park

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Luau at the Lake hosted by Little Kahuna's Beach Cafe is back in 2024. Visitors can enjoy live music from Corey Morgan on the steel drums and the Rastaprairians, pirate treasure hunts, tasty drinks, a pulled pork bar and an array of activities. This event is one not to miss.

Trade Days

July 13, Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and experience life at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park. Join Park Interpreters in exploring the daily life of fur trappers and traders, experience Indigenous cultural presentations and performances from P ê miska Tourism, relax with some tea and bannock, learn about archaeology initiatives at Fort Carlton and more.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Gator's Waterfest

August 3, Candle Lake Provincial Park

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gator's Waterfest, hosted by Gator's Grub, is back at Fisher Creek in Candle Lake Provincial Park on the August long weekend. Enjoy an afternoon of live music from The Project, Mason Lewis, Nic Aiken and Aiden Edwards.

Cannington Fair

August 4, Cannington Manor Provincial Historic Park

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and let history come to life at this not-to-be-missed event. Enjoy afternoon tea and treats, special animal guests, classic picnic games like the egg and spoon race and taste hand-churned ice cream! Make a rope and don't forget to snap a selfie on our well stocked photo station.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit Sask Parks Reservation page.

