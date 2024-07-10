Submit Release
Funding Increase Helps Regional Parks with Capital Improvements and Upgrades

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 10, 2024

Today, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross toured upgrades at York Lake Regional Park that were funded through grants provided by the Government of Saskatchewan. 

The Government of Saskatchewan doubled the annual funding to the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association (SRPA) to $1.23 million. These funds support capital improvements and preventative maintenance projects in the Province's Regional Parks.   

Regional parks are a major destination in Saskatchewan, bringing residents and volunteers together and creating over 1,000 seasonal jobs each year.

"Saskatchewan's Regional Parks offer camping, cottaging and recreation centres in our province that serve local communities and tourists alike," Ross said. "People in our province take advantage of the summer months, camping and enjoying the outdoors. Government invests in these areas in both our Provincial and Regional Parks because they contribute to the great quality of life we enjoy."

Regional parks are funded through entrance fees, cottage lease levies, fundraising and local donations. They also receive funding from sponsoring municipalities. Through the capital grant administered by the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association, regional parks can receive up to $25,000, another funding source that helps contribute to the long-term sustainability of the parks.

"We appreciate that the government understands the value of regional parks to the people of Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association board member Larry Mitchell said. "There are several regional parks around the province to spend time at while still being close to home."

Today, there are more than 90 regional parks across the province. Each park is unique, and offers different amenities, that can include camping, swimming, boating, fishing, sports grounds and golf courses. All regional parks were developed by volunteers.

“This collaboration shows the power of partnership, bringing together volunteer boards, government agencies, local businesses, and park residents to create an oasis just minutes from the city with many recreational opportunities for park residents and visitors from within our region and beyond,” York Lake Regional Park Chairman Cindy Schell said. “The government support we receive enables us to enhance the park showcasing the hidden gem that we have long recognized it to be.”

