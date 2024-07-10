Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 10, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 10, 2024
Convened at 9 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Burgos.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1086
HB 2182
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1032
HB 1466
HB 1993
HB 2216
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence
of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 447
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1086
HB 1466
HB 2182
SB 219
SB 447
SB 1002
SB 1003
SB 1004
SB 1005
SB 1006
SB 1007
SB 1008
SB 1010
SB 1236
Bills Referred
HB 2489 Appropriations
HB 2490 Labor And Industry
SB 698 Game And Fisheries
SB 1242 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 293
HB 2092
HB 2339
HB 2344
HB 1154
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1617 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2383 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 481 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1293 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1466 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 209 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 219 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1009 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 411
HR 460
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HR 460
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.