Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 10, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 10, 2024

Convened at 9 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Burgos.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1086

HB 2182

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1032

HB 1466

HB 1993

HB 2216

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 447

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1086

HB 1466

HB 2182

 

SB 219

SB 447

SB 1002

SB 1003

SB 1004

SB 1005

SB 1006

SB 1007

SB 1008
SB 1010

SB 1236

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2489    Appropriations

HB 2490    Labor And Industry

 

SB 698        Game And Fisheries

SB 1242     Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 293

HB 2092

HB 2339

HB 2344

HB 1154

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1617        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2383        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 481          From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1293        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1466        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 209           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 219           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1009         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 411

HR 460

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HR 460

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, July 11, 2024  at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

