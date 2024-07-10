Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 10, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024

Convened at 9 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Burgos.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1086

HB 2182

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1032

HB 1466

HB 1993

HB 2216

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 447

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1086

HB 1466

HB 2182

SB 219

SB 447

SB 1002

SB 1003

SB 1004

SB 1005

SB 1006

SB 1007

SB 1008

SB 1010

SB 1236

Bills Referred

HB 2489 Appropriations

HB 2490 Labor And Industry

SB 698 Game And Fisheries

SB 1242 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 293

HB 2092

HB 2339

HB 2344

HB 1154

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1617 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2383 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 481 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1293 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1466 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 209 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 219 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1009 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 411

HR 460

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HR 460

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.