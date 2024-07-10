Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Opposes New York Political Prosecution Against President Trump

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today co-led a multistate coalition in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Missouri’s challenge to New York’s political prosecution against President Trump.

The brief underscores New York’s political prosecution, illegal gag order, and upcoming sentencing of President Trump, which undermine his ability to campaign. State against State lawsuits can only be heard in the U.S. Supreme Court. The States urge the Court to take up the case and hear Missouri’s claims.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the political prosecution of President Trump, repeatedly compromised the integrity of the case. District Attorney Bragg:

  • Campaigned on “getting” President Trump and celebrated that he has “sued Trump more than a hundred times.”
  • Hosted a political fundraiser with an attorney who worked to impeach President Trump.
  • Was accused by a primary opponent of attacking Trump “for political advantage every chance he gets.”
  • Admitted he “had serious doubts” about the validity of the case, resulting in two of the DA’s top attorneys resigning from the case.
  • Hired a DNC political operative to prosecute President Trump.

“As a prosecutor, I know that politics has no place in criminal prosecutions,” said Attorney General Bird. “I am calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case against New York’s political prosecution, gag order, and sentencing of President Trump that interfere with the presidential election. We must protect free and fair elections and the rule of law.”

The States make the case that the U.S. Supreme Court has a duty under the U.S. Constitution and federal law to take up Missouri’s lawsuit against New York’s political prosecution and should hear the case.

Iowa and Florida co-led the amicus brief. They were joined by Alaska and Montana.

Read the amicus brief here.

