Curious about how the Seascape of Ecological Energy (SEE-scapes) is helping marine research with new insights into vertebrate behaviour and ecological dynamics? Watch the latest Hidden Gems from ICES Journal of Marine Science.
Published:
10 July 2024
You just read:
Hidden Gems - Exploring ecological energy: A new framework for understanding the marine environment
