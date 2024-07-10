Submit Release
Claim Rejected That Judge Was Biased Based on His Review of C.A. Opinion Signed by Wife

The Third District Court of Appeal has declared that a lawyer, contesting the renewal of a civil harassment restraining order against him, failed to show bias on the part of a trial judge based on the fact that his wife was a member of the appellate panel that in 2021 upheld the original three-year order.

