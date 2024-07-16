Virtual Field and PECAA Expand Access to Virtual Visual Field Testing for Independent Eye Care Professionals
We are committed to helping our members thrive with business resources that lower costs and enhance profitability while maximizing patient outcomes.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leading provider of virtual visual field testing technology, together with Professional Eye Care Associates of America (PECAA), the nation’s largest community of independent eye care professionals, today announced a collaboration aimed at increasing private practice access to in-practice eye exam technology that improves the patient experience, supports diagnosis and monitoring and helps private practices evolve.
— Jonathan Worrall, President PECAA
This new partnership offers PECAA Max members exclusive pricing and enhanced support for Virtual Field’s VF3 and VF3 Pro headsets, the most advanced, easy-to-use experience on the market. This initiative underscores PECAA’s commitment to enhancing practice profitability, optimizing operations, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality, innovative patient care.
Virtual Field’s advanced, patient-friendly headsets enable eye care professionals to efficiently conduct comprehensive, comfortable, and precise visual field exams to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions or vision loss. The portable devices feature automatic patient fixation monitoring to enhance accuracy by mitigating fixation losses. Instructions, corrections and encouragements are available in 38 languages. To date, Virtual Field has been utilized for more than two million patient eye exams across the U.S. and Canada.
PECAA President Jonathan Worrall said, “We are committed to helping our members thrive with business resources that lower costs and enhance profitability while maximizing patient outcomes. Our partnership with Virtual Field exemplifies that dedication by providing access to cutting-edge technology with substantial benefits for both the doctor and the patient.”
Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, highlighted the importance of supporting independent optometry and ophthalmology. “With Virtual Field, eye care professionals can examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before. Despite competitive pressures, independent practices remain a large and vital part of the industry. This relationship highlights our focus on innovation and our commitment to broadening the reach of virtual visual field testing, supporting an increased number of patients, doctors, and technicians.”
About PECAA
PECAA is the nation’s largest community of independent eye care professionals delivering ‘The Power of Independence’ by providing members access to 200+ vendor partner programs, a customizable suite of industry-leading business advisory services, and strong connection to a community of growth-minded peers offering a network of support. It is the only membership group in the country that combines the advantages and scale of an eye care buying group with the community and insight of a doctor alliance to enable each independent to connect, build and prosper in the way that best supports their unique goals. For more information, visit pecaa.com or call 800.959.2020, option 3.
About Virtual Field
Virtual Field delivers an exceptional eye exam experience. Eye care professionals including ophthalmologists and optometrists examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before. Exams include Visual Field, 24-2, Kinetic Visual Field (Goldmann Perimetry), Ptosis, Esterman, Color Vision, Pupillometry, and more. For more information, visit www.virtualfield.io.
