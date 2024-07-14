Basswood Counsel Announces Firm Launch and Addition of Business and Corporate Law Practice
Basswood Counsel, formerly known as Klug Counsel, is pleased to announce its official launch. We are focused on advising clients on complex business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border deals, corporate law, domestic and international tax planning and structuring, investment management, fund formation, and private wealth planning. Our clients range from tech start-ups to global companies, high net worth individuals to family offices, investment managers, and entrepreneurs. We are committed to excellence, collaboration, and innovation across these practice areas as we provide comprehensive, customized, and sophisticated services to our clients.
“The firm's philosophy draws inspiration from the Basswood Tree, a global symbol of unity,
prosperity, and justice. Just as communities gather under the shade of the Basswood Tree for important meetings and celebrations, as your trusted advisors, we have you covered,” said Chris Klug.
Joining Chris Klug as Co-Founders of Basswood are the following five individuals:
• Meg Charles, Partner, focuses on advising emerging companies and tech-enabled start-ups to execute their business vision from formation to exit.
• Jephte Lanthia, Partner, has extensive experience advising clients, including hedge fund and private equity fund managers, on securities offerings, broker-dealer regulation, and other securities compliance matters. He has practiced at various corporate law firms in New York and as a Special Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
• Gina Lee, Partner, formerly a Senior Associate with Klug Counsel, has been promoted and is joining Basswood Counsel as a Partner. She will continue to serve clients on various matters ranging from tax, corporate, fund formation, and cross-border transactions to private wealth planning.
• Hazvinei Mugwagwa, Of-Counsel, has broad cross-functional experience in a variety of roles as legal counsel (private practice and in-house) and in business as a marketing and sales executive in the global biotechnology and nutrition industry. Hazvinei emphasizes commercial relevance in his transactional practice in line with client expectations with the advisors they engage in their deals.
• Rudo Mugwagwa, Of-Counsel, has broad international experience with private equity and hedge investment funds servicing financial institutions and investment managers.
Meg Charles believes that the law is a tool that should help clients achieve their business objectives. “I joined Basswood because it is an opportunity to work collaboratively across practices to provide our clients comprehensive guidance to achieve their business goals,” said Meg.
About Basswood:
Our mission is to empower our clients to make informed decisions and achieve successful outcomes. We navigate legal complexities with clarity and precision to foster trust and understanding by breaking down legal jargon into easily comprehensible information.
Open House:
Stay tuned for the launch of our new office located in downtown DC this fall. Come join us under the Basswood Tree as we celebrate this exciting journey.
