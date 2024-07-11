Autism Toolkit Launches Online Directory of Local Autism Resources in Rural Georgia

Autism Toolkit

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Toolkit is making Autism resources more accessible with its new online directory tailored for rural communities in Georgia. This innovative directory includes a virtual map and easy-to-navigate search filter, providing better access to those impacted by Autism in these underserved areas.

In rural Georgia, families often face significant challenges in accessing Autism support. The Autism Toolkit Online Directory was created to bridge this gap, serving as a centralized information hub. By consolidating various resources in one place, the directory ensures families can quickly and easily find the services they need.

Users can easily navigate through various types of support, such as applied behavior analysis, diagnosis, financial assistance, school services, various physical and mental therapies, and more. The Autism Toolkit Online Directory is designed to allow users to tailor their search to specific regions across Georgia, as well as neighboring states like Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These search features enable users to find the most relevant services for their needs.

Autism Toolkit, founded by Sarah Rotschafer, Ph.D., and faculty members at Mercer University School of Medicine, is dedicated to supporting the neurodivergent community in rural Georgia. In addition to the new directory, Autism Toolkit offers educational materials, virtual tools, and personalized referrals. These resources empower families with the knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of Autism care.

With the launch of this directory, Autism Toolkit is committed to improving the lives of those affected by autism in rural Georgia. The organization aims to be a trusted place for parents and caregivers to find answers and support, fostering a sense of community and connection.

About Autism Toolkit:

In 2022, esteemed MUSM faculty members Dr. Sarah Rotschafer, Ph.D., and Carolann Curry, MLIS, were awarded a significant NIH grant. Their distinguished endeavor aimed to pioneer education and resources to assist underserved families in rural Georgia in accessing early diagnoses and intervention therapies for autism spectrum disorders. With the unveiling of the Autism Toolkit in 2023, Anna Krample seamlessly assumed Ms. Curry's responsibilities. The Autism Toolkit provides vital support to families with autistic children residing in marginalized rural regions of Georgia, fostering greater access to essential resources and early intervention.

For more information on all the services offered, visit Autism Toolkit.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Rotschafer, Ph.D

Assistant Professor

Mercer University School of Medicine

1250 E. 66th Street, Savannah GA

Office: Room 2228

rotschafer_se@mercer.edu

autismtoolkit.org

office: 912-721-8213

cell: 651-246-2897