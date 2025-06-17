S&S Mechanical Empowers Southern Utah Homeowners with Thousands in HVAC Rebates

Southern Utah homeowners can now claim HVAC rebates worth thousands. Save on energy bills with S&S Mechanical’s expert service and high-efficiency upgrades.

These generous rebate programs—combined with S&S Mechanical’s honest, no-pressure service model—offer a compelling opportunity to improve comfort, reduce energy usage, and save money.” — Cory Pincock

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the ongoing demand for energy-efficient home improvements and rising utility costs, S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is proud to announce a suite of manufacturer and utility rebates available now to homeowners throughout Southern Utah. These rebates—totaling up to several thousand dollars—aim to ease the financial burden of HVAC upgrades and encourage investment in high-efficiency systems ahead of another hot desert summer.

“With Utah predicting above-average temperatures all summer and into the fall, there has never been a better time for homeowners to act. These generous rebate programs—combined with S&S Mechanical’s honest, no-pressure service model—offer a compelling opportunity to improve comfort, reduce energy usage, and save money,” comments Cory Pincock, President at S&S Mechanical.

Available Rebates Include:

Dixie Power Rebate: Receive $200 per ton rebate for qualifying high-efficiency A/C units.



Federal Energy Efficiency Tax Credit: Qualify for a federal tax credit up to $1,200 for approved HVAC improvements under the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit.



Carrier® Cool Cash Rebate: Get up to $2,100 back on eligible Carrier® systems purchased through S&S Mechanical.



Enbridge Rebates:

Install a 97.5% AFUE furnace with ECM motor and receive a $350 rebate.

Upgrade to a dual-fuel high-efficiency heat pump and gas furnace system for a $1,200 rebate.

Combined Space Water Heater rebates up to $750 for AFUE 95% or higher.



Rocky Mountain Power Rebate: Homeowners in Climate Zones 5 and 6 may qualify for up to $2,000 when installing a dual fuel heat pump system (90 AFUE or better, 7.5 HSPF2, 14.3 SEER2—or 9 HSPF, 15 SEER—or better).



These rebate programs are made even more accessible with the reliability of Carrier®—turn to the experts.

These rebates are stackable in many cases and offer a powerful incentive to upgrade systems that are outdated, inefficient, or costing homeowners more than they realize. S&S Mechanical also continues to offer its $55 OFF service coupon and a free 3-option diagnosis with every HVAC inspection.

About S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 1983, S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is Southern Utah’s trusted leader in HVAC and plumbing services. Built on the brand promise “Built to Win Your Trust,” the company delivers more than just technical expertise—it offers peace of mind. With a deeply rooted team culture and a people-first approach, S&S Mechanical is committed to clear communication, honest pricing, and exceptional customer experiences.

Customers are empowered with transparent options through the company’s signature “Three Quotes” strategy, ensuring the right solution without pressure. From easy scheduling and real-time technician updates to consistent quality across all visits, S&S Mechanical.

Homeowners interested in claiming their rebates and learning more about available incentives are encouraged to schedule an appointment at SSAirConditioning.com or by calling (435) 250-4036.

Media Contact:

S&S Mechanical - Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling

Website: https://ssairconditioning.com

Cory Pincock

Phone: (435) 538 4334

Email: cory@ssairconditioning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.