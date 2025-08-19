S&S Mechanical Launches Second Annual 'Chill Seeker Ancient AC Hunt'

Southern Utah HVAC Company Brings Back Popular Contest to Give Back to the Community

This was such a feel-good moment for our team and our community last year, we knew we had to bring it back,” — S&S Mechanical

CEDAR CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, S&S Mechanical is on a mission to find the most legendary piece of cooling equipment still clinging to life in Southern Utah. The company has officially launched its Second Annual Chill Seeker Ancient AC Hunt, inviting homeowners across Washington and Iron Counties to enter their old-but-still-working air conditioners for a chance to win a brand-new HVAC system—installed free of charge.

“This was such a feel-good moment for our team and our community last year, we knew we had to bring it back,” said the team at S&S Mechanical. “It’s one small way we can give back to the people who’ve trusted us to keep them comfortable year after year.”

The contest isn't about sales, it’s about support. S&S Mechanical, a company known for its “Built to Win Your Trust” approach, launched The Chill Seeker Ancient AC Hunt as a way to celebrate local resilience and lift up one deserving homeowner during the hottest time of the year.

How It Works:

The contest is open to homeowners whose central AC units are at least 10 years old and still running.



Participants receive one entry for each year of age their system has survived.



Bonus entries are available for following S&S Mechanical on Facebook or Instagram, and for tagging friends who follow.



The oldest confirmed operational unit wins a brand-new, professionally installed AC system. The winner may also gift this AC to another Washington or Iron county resident should they choose to do so.

The S&S team will verify the winner through an in-person inspection. As part of the prize, the homeowner agrees to before-and-after photo and video documentation.

Who’s Eligible:

Residents of Washington or Iron County

Homeowners living in the residence entered

Units must be functional and have a legible serial number

Must be 21 years or older

One entry per household



Entries must be submitted online at https://ssairconditioning.com/contest-page/ .

About S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 1983, S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is Southern Utah’s trusted leader in HVAC and plumbing services. Built on the brand promise “Built to Win Your Trust,” the company delivers more than just technical expertise—it offers peace of mind. With a deeply rooted team culture and a people-first approach, S&S Mechanical is committed to clear communication, honest pricing, and exceptional customer experiences.

Customers are empowered with transparent options through the company’s signature “Three Quotes” strategy, ensuring the right solution without pressure. From easy scheduling and real-time technician updates to consistent quality across all visits, S&S Mechanical.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit https://ssairconditioning.com/contest-page/ .

