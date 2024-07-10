Suspect Arrested in 2019 Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in 2019.

On April 27, 2019, at approximately 7:24 pm, officers responded to a wooded area near the 5200 block of Canal Road, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious teenaged male, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent was identified as 16-year-old Eberson Guerra-Sanchez, of Frederick. MD.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Bench Warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fugitive Unit took custody of 25-year-old Pedro Alexander Joya Argueta, of Frederick, MD from the United States Marshals Service. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder.

CCN: 19072001

###