Stevenson's Carmel Campus Positioned for Growth with Esteemed Leadership Team
Nifemi & Scott's visions align perfectly with our mission to inspire a love of learning and provide expert guidance for the social and emotional growth of our students.”CARMEL, CA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevenson, a leading independent PK-12 boarding and day school, is pleased to announce that Scott Parker has been appointed as the new Head of the Middle Division at the school’s Carmel Campus (PK-8), and will join Nifemi Ogunsuyi who has successfully completed her first year as the Head of the Lower Division. These strategic additions to the leadership team underscore Stevenson’s commitment to excellence in education at every stage of the 14 grade levels from PK-12 served by the school.
— Dr. Dan Griffiths, President, Stevenson
Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments: "We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Stevenson. He will join Nifemi who has already achieved tremendous success in her first year. Their expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to inspire a love of learning and provide expert guidance for the social and emotional growth of our students, working alongside our remarkable faculty and staff. Scott's arrival completes our transition to an administrative structure that provides outstanding leadership to meet the needs of students at the distinctly different developmental stages of elementary and middle school.”
Stevenson’s Carmel Campus is nestled in the heart of the Monterey Peninsula. This environment, rich with natural landscapes and cultural heritage, offers students an extraordinary setting in which to explore, grow, and thrive. Designated for the school’s Lower and Middle Divisions, the campus leverages its surroundings to extend learning beyond the traditional classroom walls, allowing for immersive educational experiences.
Ogunsuyi stepped into her new role in 2023 after over a decade of service in New York City's public school system. Her journey, from being a pre-K and kindergarten teacher to taking on leadership roles where she championed curriculum enhancement and school turnaround initiatives, exemplifies her commitment to educational excellence. She most recently served as an Assistant Principal and acting Principal at a distinguished Blue Ribbon School, The Active Learning Elementary School, where she played a pivotal role in steering the institution to successive Blue Ribbon status in 2023. Her expertise in instructional leadership, curriculum alignment, and the integration of real-world experiences into education builds on the strong foundation of Stevenson’s commitment to its youngest learners.
“It has been an honor to step into the Lower Division leadership role, and my first year at Stevenson has been truly inspiring,” said Ogunsuyi. “We have made great strides in further leveraging Monterey Peninsula’s rich resources as an extended classroom, offering our students an enriched, hands-on learning experience. As I look to the year ahead, I remain focused on advancing Stevenson's teaching and learning practices, forging community partnerships and connections with families, while ensuring that instructional efficiency, rigor, student engagement, and equity for all learners remain at the forefront.”
Scott Parker, marking his 25th anniversary in independent education, joins Stevenson with a strong record of innovative leadership and a passion for middle school education. His travels and extensive educational background, including a joint degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Harvard Divinity School, have equipped him with a broad perspective on learning and teaching. Parker joins Stevenson after most recently serving as Associate Head of School at The Chestnut Hill School in Massachusetts. His previous experience ranges from his time at a Jesuit high school in Boston to impactful years as Dean of Students at Woodside Priory School and Head of School at The Presentation School in Sonoma, highlighting his adeptness at guiding students and educators alike towards excellence.
“This is an exciting time in Stevenson’s history and I am proud to join the incredible leadership team that Dan has cultivated,” comments Parker. “In my new role, I am eager to explore the integration of emerging technologies in the curriculum, build bridges with neighboring educational communities, and create even more opportunities for connection, learning, and personal growth for our students.”
Ogunsuyi, Parker, and Griffiths share a forward-thinking vision that highlights Stevenson’s commitment to joyful learning, where academic achievement goes hand in hand with fostering a vibrant, inclusive community.
About Stevenson
Stevenson is a leading independent PK-12 college preparatory boarding and day school located on California’s idyllic Monterey Peninsula. Renowned for its rigorous academic programs and dedicated faculty, Stevenson fosters intellectual growth and academic excellence. Stevenson also offers a range of opportunities for students from leadership roles and athletic pursuits to immersive performing arts experiences and outdoor adventures. Stevenson fosters a purpose that transcends the classroom, preparing students not only for success in school but also for meaningful lives beyond. Learn more at https://stevensonschool.org/.
