Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches 4th Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive

This initiative aims to equip local school children with brand-new shoes, helping them make a smooth start to the 2024-2025 academic year

This back-to-school shoe drive is a community effort. Participation is easy. Let's come together and make a positive difference in a child's life.” — Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law, a Huntsville-based law firm, invites Alabama residents to participate in its 4th Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive. This initiative aims to equip local school children with brand-new shoes, boosting their confidence and helping them make a smooth start to the 2024-2025 academic year.

Building on a successful partnership, Tyler Mann Injury Law is again collaborating with HEALS, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Huntsville, and Academy Sports + Outdoors to make this year's drive even more impactful.

Join the cause and help local students start the school year right! From July 1, 2024, to July 29, 2024, Alabama residents can participate in the back-to-school shoe drive by visiting https://get.tylermanninjurylaw.com/shoes-giveaway/ and following the instructions to submit a registration form. For each entry received, Tyler Mann Injury Law will pledge $1 towards the purchase of new kids’ shoes from Academy Sports + Outdoors, up to a total of $3,000.

One lucky participant will be randomly chosen on July 29, 2024, to win a $250 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. The card can be used for a variety of merchandise and in-store services at any Academy Sports + Outdoors store or for merchandise purchased at academy.com.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, representatives from Tyler Mann Injury Law and HEALS, Inc. will visit the Academy Sports + Outdoors location located at 2900 Memorial Parkway SW in Huntsville to personally select and purchase the donated shoes. HEALS, Inc. will then ensure these new shoes reach local children in need before the school year begins.

“Don't you remember the thrill of a brand-new pair of shoes for a new school year? We can help local children experience that same joy and confidence as they start on their new academic journey,” said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. “This back-to-school shoe drive is a community effort. Participation is easy. Let's come together and make a positive difference in a child's life."

HEALS, Inc. will distribute the shoes and ensure they reach the local youth who need them most. The organization's mission to deliver accessible, high-quality primary healthcare for children through collaborative efforts with the school system complements the shoe drive initiative, promoting the overall well-being of young individuals.

Over the past three years, the Tyler Mann Injury Law Back-to-School Shoe Drive, in partnership with HEALS, Inc. and Academy Sports + Outdoors, has successfully provided more than 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes to Huntsville-area children in need. This year's campaign aims to continue positively impacting the lives of local students.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

About HEALS, Inc.

HEALS, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to providing accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the Huntsville City/Madison County school systems and the medical community. HEALS, Inc.'s mission is to keep children healthy and optimize their opportunities for success in school and society. Our mission is to deliver accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the school system and the medical, dental, and optometrist communities. By providing accessible school-based health care for eligible economically disadvantaged children, we are a real solution to the health care crisis by providing them with a medical, dental, and optometry home. For more information, visit www.healsinc.org.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All," and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

