Delmarva Power to Test Demand Response on July 10, 2024

Important Note for Delmarva Power Energy Wise Rewards Program Participants

On July 10, 2024, Delmarva Power will be conducting a required compliance test for customers who participate in Delmarva’s demand response program, also known as “Energy Wise Rewards” (EWR).

At the direction of PJM, the regional transmission organization responsible for wholesale electric delivery, Delmarva will be cycling customer devices (i.e. turning off air conditioners for 15, 30, or 60 minutes based on a time period predetermined by the customer) associated with the EWR program. Customers may opt out of this test by call Delmarva Power at 1-866-353-5799.