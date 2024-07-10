Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 and S.D. Highway 63 in Mobridge Area

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – On Monday, July 15, 2024, work will begin on an asphalt milling and resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 212 from one mile west of Dupree east 20 miles to the east side of Eagle Butte. In addition, S.D. Highway 63 from the junction with Highway 212 north 17 miles will be milled and resurfaced. Work on Highways 212 and 63 will include cold milling one inch of asphalt and two inches of asphalt concrete resurfacing.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone with the use of flaggers and pilot car to safely guide motorists as needed. Motorists can expect short delays through the work zones during daytime work hours.

All operations are anticipated to be complete in September 2024. The prime contractor on the $16.3 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND.

