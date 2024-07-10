DOXA Talent Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
DOXA Talent is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at DOXA Talent.
We first started DOXA with the intention to be a world-class employment destination —one that valued people over profits, To be Great Place To Work-Certified™ is an honor we share with our whole team.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOXA Talent is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DOXA Talent. This year, 95% of Philippine employees said it's a Great Place To Work compared to the average 65% from global companies based in the Philippines.
— David Nilssen, CEO
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DOXA Talent stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“When we first started DOXA, we did this with the intention to be a world-class employment destination — one that valued people over profits,” said CEO David Nilssen. “To be Great Place To Work-Certified™ is a tremendous honor and we share this with each of our hard working and dedicated team members.”
DOXA Talent’s unique model emphasizes ethical outsourcing and comprehensive employee benefits. As a conscious employer, DOXA ensures that its team members are classified as direct employees, not contractors, providing them with full benefits, a flexible work-from-home environment, and prioritizing their well-being and development.
The company’s approach includes:
• Regular Interaction with Leadership: Employees have direct access to leadership, fostering transparency and engagement.
• Team Connection: Building strong relationships within teams to enhance collaboration and morale.
• Client Understanding: Ensuring employees are well-versed in clients' needs for better service delivery.
• Career Path Visibility: Providing clear career progression opportunities for employees.
DOXA Talent operates without physical offices, promoting sustainable practices and reducing the need for commuting, thus fostering a fully digital work environment. The company is committed to lifting global communities by offering meaningful work, fair wages, full employment benefits, continued learning opportunities, and direct access to leadership. By saving employees an average of three hours a day from commuting, DOXA supports a better work-life balance and environmental sustainability.
At DOXA Talent, we believe that ethical outsourcing is imperative for attracting and retaining top talent. Our model is built on the principles of being a conscious employer, maintaining economic alignment, promoting sustainable practices, offering bespoke solutions, providing client training, and ensuring data security. Our culture is centered around empowerment, continuous improvement, and alignment with our CORE values, making us a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and ethical offshoring solutions.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About DOXA Talent
DOXA Talent is an offshoring company that caters to small and medium-sized business owners, saving them up to 70% in payroll costs. The company offers employees (referred to as VIPs) a fully remote work environment, providing them with the necessary hardware, training, and comprehensive benefits, including healthcare, vacation, and retirement plans. DOXA Talent’s environmentally friendly model saves employees an average of 3.5 hours a day. For more information about DOXA Talent and its commitment to ethical outsourcing, visit DOXA Talent’s website at: www.DOXAtalent.com
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
