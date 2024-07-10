DOXA Talent Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

DOXA Talent, Proud To Be Great Place To Work Certified

DOXA Talent is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at DOXA Talent.

We first started DOXA with the intention to be a world-class employment destination —one that valued people over profits, To be Great Place To Work-Certified™ is an honor we share with our whole team.” — David Nilssen, CEO