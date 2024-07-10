Submit Release
UNITAR and Cushman & Wakefield Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Ms. Kumamoto expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, 

This collaboration will help to raise awareness and build capabilities around the UN [Sustainable Development Goals], ensuring that more individuals and organizations are equipped to contribute to these global goals.”

Mr. Zhao commented,

This MOU between Cushman & Wakefield and UNITAR represents a significant step towards achieving our commitment to ESG principles and our vision for a sustainable future. We look forward to exploring new opportunities and making a meaningful impact together.”

The thematic areas outlined in the MOU will serve as a starting point for developing initiatives and projects. As opportunities arise, both UNITAR and Cushman & Wakefield will consider and complement these areas to ensure the partnership remains dynamic and responsive to emerging needs. The partnership aims to harness the unique strengths of both organizations to create innovative solutions that promote sustainable development, enhance global trade and empower communities worldwide.

