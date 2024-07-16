14th ANNUAL COCKTAILS FOR JARC EVENT TO BE HELD AUGUST 7 AT THE VINTAGE GYM AT OLD SCHOOL SQUARE IN DELRAY BEACH
Event Benefits JARC Florida’s Programs and Services to Educate and Empower Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
I’m honored to co-chair this incredible event for JARC with Sean. JARC’s programs and services are very important, and we are proud to be able to support a worthy cause.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its 14th Annual Cocktails for JARC event. The popular and fun evening will be held at The Vintage Gym at Old School Square with the theme of “A Night in Capri”. All proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing a new wheelchair van for JARC FL residents.
WHEN: Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Vintage Gym at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.
WHO: Event co-chairs are Justin Tompkins and Sean Casper; the event is open to the public.
COST: Early bird registration (June 1-24): $35; Regular (after June 24): $40; Day of: $45. For tickets, click here. Admission includes 2 drink tickets and food from How Ya Dough’n?, Hip Pop, Sophia’s Cup and Tipsy Trio.
DETAILS: Sponsorships are still available; For more information, contact Vanessa Freer at VanessaF@jarcfl.org.
QUOTE: “Every year, I’m honored to chair this incredible event for JARC and am excited to have Sean back as co-chair. JARC’s programs and services are very important, and we are proud to be able to support a worthy cause while showing all that JARC does for the community.” – Justin Tompkins, Senior Financial Advisor, The Tompkins Group.
“I’m thrilled to be co-chairing Cocktails for JARC again this year with Justin. JARC does so much for the community and I’m happy to be part of what is sure to be another great event.” – Sean Casper, Managing Director, Coastal Investment Co.
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
