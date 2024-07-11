RG Group Offers New Automated Palletizing Line QueBot™
RG Group’s QueBot™palletizers are currently available at their lowest price point.YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RG Group, an industry leader in designing and delivering innovative motion control products and solutions, is proud to announce its new line of QueBot™ automated palletizers. These incredibly precise, high-payload robotic palletizers provide quick ROI for companies or businesses looking to get into automation. Many companies face high capital costs ranging from $300,000 to $500,000 to implement automated palletizing. With a price point as low as $120,000, RG Group’s QueBot™ palletizing line allows enterprises to reduce costs and redeploy scarce staff.
RG Group’s palletizing QueBot™and robots are ideal for end-of-line stacking operations and packing products into pallet configurations for shipping. Designed by leading names Doosan, Fanuc, and Mujin, certain models can precisely place payloads up to 2,300 kilograms with a reach of up to 4.7 meters. Incorporating robotic palletizers is simple and user-friendly. In most cases, they can be put to work the same day they are received. No special coding or engineering knowledge is required.
RG Group automation teams designed a variety of QueBots to assist any business, from the local to enterprise level, in maximizing their technology and production. QueBot™ is available in several designs for different applications:
- CoBot (Collaborative Robot): This innovative QueBot™ can safely work alongside humans. RG group designed four pre-engineered Palletizing configurations to meet payload, reach, and rate requirements.
- QueBot™ Industrial Robot Palletizing and Depalletizing Solutions: RG Group designed the QueBot™ Industrial Robot Palletizing and Depalletizing Solutions for applications that require more power and reach than the CoBot collaborative models.
- QueBot™ FX: Create a custom QueBot™ for any application. RG Group’s team of experienced engineers and integration specialists can create a “perfect fit” solution for enterprises when custom variations are required to meet their specifications.
As specialized solutions, QueBot™ palletizers’ pallet output is equal to or greater than pre-automated systems. Some palletizing jobs may require employees to lift heavy boxes for eight-hour shifts, which can be a safety hazard. Robotic palletizers safeguard personnel and allow them to focus on other meaningful tasks within the enterprise. The compact size of RG Group’s robotic palletizers enables them to work well in tight spaces.
RG Group is pleased to offer high-quality automated QueBot™ palletizing solutions at an incredibly low price point for companies looking to improve precision, safety, production, and ROI.
About the Company:
RG Group is a leading provider in the design and delivery of innovative motion control products and solutions. By demonstrating Trusted Expertise in the design, application, and supply of motion control and fluid handling solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and process technologies, RG Group has been creating a sustainable competitive edge in close collaboration with customers for over 60 years. Strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic region, RG Group’s extensive network of local branches offers an immediate assortment of real-time, made-to-order solutions, including custom hose assemblies, Vendor Managed Inventory, and repair and installation services around the clock, 24/7.
Gerard Schaffner
RG Group
+1 800-340-0854
customer.service@rg-group.com