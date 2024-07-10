RV Storage Entrepreneurs Invited to Put the Pedal to the Metal at Toy Storage Nation Florida Workshop, Sep. 27, 2024
High-profit opportunities abound for storage developers, operators and investors
“This industry is exploding with opportunities for anyone interested in creating their own profitable niche in RV and boat storage.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity knocks for developers, investors, owners and operators interested in accelerating their success in the skyrocketing RV and boat storage industry, and to fast-track that success than Toy Storage Nation’s next Executive RV and Boat Storage Workshop–slated for Naples, Fla., September 27, 2024.
— Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix
The one-day immersive workshop is led by the industry’s highest achievers, who map out every stage of developing, operating, owning and investing in RV and boat storage—catapulting attendees to higher levels of expertise, whether they are newcomers exploring options or veterans seeking to expand and capitalize on higher profit margins.
Research indicates that interest in RVing and boating has soared in recent years, propelled by the pandemic and sustained by Americans’ love of outdoor recreation. Sales of RVs and boats continue to increase, but the current supply of professional facilities to store these expensive rigs has failed to meet demand–creating a wide-open market for forward-thinking entrepreneurs.
In addition to touring a Class A toy storage facility at the TSN Workshop, participants are guided through every step in the process:
• Pinpointing the perfect site for RV/boat storage,
• Conducting a comprehensive feasibility study,
• Calculating unit sizes and mix,
• Identifying industry lenders,
• Investing for the best returns,
• Vetting best management software and security technology,
• Ancillary revenue opportunities,
• Navigating legal concerns, and
• Fine-tuning business plans for higher profits.
The workshop offers a one-of-a-kind experience offered by the industry’s solely dedicated resource–Toy Storage Nation–which has helped steered hundreds of entrepreneurs to the fast lane of achieving profits in this enterprising asset class.
“This industry is exploding with opportunities for anyone interested in creating their own profitable niche in RV and boat storage,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “Toy Storage Nation prides itself on giving attendees the most reliable tools needed for successfully developing, operating, owning and investing in this hot market.
“Consumers are scooping up boats and RVs across the country, but very few areas in the nation are equipped to meet growing storage demand,” Bix continues. “This workshop helps attendees to identify where they should build, what type of designs are most suitable for the area, and how they can maximize their investments through proven marketing and management strategies.”
Registration is limited to first come, first served. For more details and to register, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/8112c815-670f-44a5-b5c6-d7210bc71555/summary.
