Toy Storage Nation Opens Registration for Las Vegas Workshop, April 25, and Welcomes New Advisory Board Member

TSN Workshop attendees take a field trip to visit a Class A RV and Boat Storage Facility Storage expert Troy Bix joins TSN Advisory Board

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation, the voice of the RV and boat storage industry, has exciting news to share: Registration is now open for the Executive RV & Boat Workshop in Las Vegas, April 25, and industry pioneer Troy Bix has joined the TSN Advisory Board to set the media brand on its trajectory for success in 2025.The April 25th TSN Executive Workshop—hosted in partnership with Inside Self-Storage at the ISS World Expo—caps off a week of self-storage education and convention activities at the Caesars Forum Conference Center. The one-day immersive workshop is designed to give developers, operators, owners and investors the knowledge and tools they need to advance their expertise and capitalize within the explosive RV and boat storage market.TSN Workshop attendees are guided through every step of the development, management and investing process, learning from industry pioneers to:• Pinpoint the perfect RV storage site,• Conduct a comprehensive feasibility study,• Calculate unit sizes and mix,• Identify lenders,• Invest for the highest ROI, and more.Research indicates that more than five times the current supply is needed to fill a huge void in professional storage for RVs, boats, campers, classic cars, ATVs and other oversized rec vehicles. This opportunity grows as consumers continue purchasing oversized toys while HOAs clamp down harder on storing them in backyards and driveways. Even more encouraging: Industry experts believe that the toy storage industry is where self-storage was 25-30 years ago, before facilities began popping up everywhere across the map.Nobody knows this data and the potential for growth within RV and boat storage better than TSN’s newest advisory board recruit, Troy Bix, who founded Inside Self-Storage magazine in 1991 and grew it into the world’s largest storage-media and expo brand. “When we launched ISS, we knew self-storage was prime for growth, but we didn’t know it would flourish to the degree it has over the past three decades-plus,” said Bix. “And now, we’re standing atthe forefront of the next storage boom—RV and boat storage—and the parallels to traditional self-storage are uncanny. This wave is big, and it’s wide open for developers and investors who are ready for a great ride.”In character with his media branding and publishing roots, Bix aligned himself with RV/boat storage aficionados to launch Toy Storage Nation four years ago, turning over the management reins to current TSN President Amy Bix as he fulfilled his responsibilities as President of Janus International Group’s R3 (Restore, Rebuild, Replace) Program. In his TSN advisory position, he plans to translate his four-decades of storage development, investing and operating experience into growth opportunities for entrepreneurs following in his footsteps.“We’re thrilled to have Troy participate in a greater capacity at Toy Storage Nation,” said President Bix. “He’ll be with us at the ISS World Expo to meet industry newcomers and reconnect with longtime associates alike, so we invite attendees to stop by our booth and say hello.“And for those entrepreneurs looking to really ride the RV and boat storage wave to new highs, we invite them to register asap for our one-of-a-kind workshop,” she added. “It offers an accelerated education to put participants on the fastest route to prospering in this exciting—and fun—storage niche.”Registration for the TSN Executive Workshop is limited to first come, first served. For more details and to register, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/636e2a0d-92b1-4d00-8af2-95a82ca9ed2c/summary

