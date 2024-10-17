Toy Storage Nation Invites RV/Boat Storage Entrepreneurs to Phoenix Workshop, Dec. 6, 2024

RV and boat storage offers high-profits for developers, owners and investors.

Toy Storage Nation invites RV storage entrepreneurs to learn the A to Z on the business at the TSN Executive Workshop, Dec. 6 in Phoenix.

Very few areas in the nation are equipped to meet the growing storage demand for rec vehicles. This is the only workshop in the nation designed for RV storage developers, operators and investors.” — Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation invites entrepreneurial opportunists to embark on a blazing future in the RV and boat storage industry by attending the TSN Executive Workshop, Dec. 6 in Phoenix.The one-day immersive workshop is designed to give developers, operators, owners and investors the knowledge and tools they need to advance their expertise and profit in this unique asset within the hugely successful self-storage class.Research indicates that more than five times the current supply is needed to fill a huge void in professional storage of RVs, boats, campers, classic cars, ATVs and other oversized outdoor-rec vehicles. This opportunity grows as consumers continue purchasing high-priced, oversized toys while HOAs clamp down harder on storing them in backyards and driveways. Even more encouraging: Industry experts believe that the toy storage industry is where self-storage was 25-30 years ago, before facilities began popping up everywhere across the map.TSN Workshop attendees are guided through every step of the development, management and investing process, learning from industry pioneers to:• Pinpoint the perfect RV storage site,• Conduct a comprehensive feasibility study,• Calculate unit sizes and mix,• Identify lenders,• Invest for the highest ROI, and more.“This industry is exploding with opportunities for anyone interested in creating their own profitable niche in RV and boat storage,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “Toy Storage Nation prides itself on giving attendees the most reliable tools needed for successfully developing, operating, owning and investing in this scalding-hot market!“Very few areas in the nation are equipped to meet the growing storage demand for rec vehicles,” Bix continues. “This is the only workshop in the nation designed to help attendees identify where to build and how to design the most suitable site to maximize investment.”Registration is limited to first come, first served. For more details and to register, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/e5dd5e7d-41a9-4e66-9907-8097260ab993/summary ToyStorageNation.com

