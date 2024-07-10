PRESS RELEASE - Abuoh Neufville Joins WDVA as Assistant Director of Veteran Services Counseling & Wellness

Submit Release
OLYMPIA, WA - Abuoh Neufville, a highly accomplished veteran with over 25 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army, is set to join the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) as the new Assistant Director of Veteran Services Counseling & Wellness. His first day in this pivotal role will be on July 16, 2024.

“Abuoh's extensive experience in organizational change management, strategic alignment, and human-centered leadership makes him an invaluable addition to the WDVA team.” said Solomon Gilbert, WDVA Deputy Director.  “As a decorated veteran, he is deeply committed to the agency's mission of serving Washington's veterans and their families.”

Abuoh's academic background, which includes an MS in Organizational Management and a BS in Public Administration, further enhances his ability to make a positive impact in his new position.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new opportunity, Abuoh stated, "I am honored to join the WDVA and to have the opportunity to contribute to an organization that is so dedicated to supporting those who have served our country. I am excited to leverage my experience and knowledge to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Washington's veterans and their families."

Beyond his professional achievements, Abuoh takes pride in being a devoted father to three adult children and a caring owner of two Cane Corso Mastiffs.

WDVA invites everyone to join them in extending a warm welcome to Abuoh Neufville as he embarks on this important role.

His expertise and dedication will undoubtedly enhance the agency's ability to provide exceptional services to the veterans of Washington.

