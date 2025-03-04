Women's History Month - Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations

The National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA) proudly established March as National Women’s History Month, ensuring diverse women’s voices and contributions are recognized and celebrated. Since 1980, when NWHA (then the National Women’s History Project) successfully advocated for the recognition of Women’s History Week, we have been amplifying the stories of all women who shaped history. In 1981, Congress passed a resolution officially establishing the week, with President Jimmy Carter issuing a proclamation. By 1987, NWHA’s continued efforts led Congress to expand the recognition to the entire month of March, creating the National Women’s History Month we honor today.

As we reflect on our roots, we invite you to join us in supporting, protecting, and amplifying diverse voices in history – ensuring that women’s history remains visible, valued, and celebrated for all generations. The National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA) remains committed to supporting all those who bring history and honor the stories of women to life – whether in classrooms, boardrooms, libraries, community spaces or in living rooms.

As we release this statement on February 1st, we honor the beginning of Black History Month – a time to reflect on the profound contributions Black individuals and cultures have made to history and progress. We stand in solidarity with the celebration of Black voices and stories as an essential part of the broader movement to recognize diverse histories and legacies.

Read full statement NWHA Statement 02.01.25.