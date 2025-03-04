A Message from the Director - March WDVA Veteran Voices

Greetings from your WDVA Director: David Puente

It was an honor for me, alongside several WDVA leaders, to represent our state and agency at the National Association of State Veterans Homes' annual winter conference. This key gathering brought together Veterans Home professionals nationwide to engage with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and learn about significant regulatory and oversight changes that will directly impact the Veterans and families we serve at our four State Veterans Homes.

During the conference, we had the privilege of meeting with members of our Congressional Delegation, including U.S. Senator Patty Murray, Congresswoman Suzan

DelBene, Rep. Dan Newhouse, Representative Rick Larsen, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, Rep. Emily Randall, and Congressman Smith. These discussions allowed us to share WDVA priorities at the state and federal levels.

We also had the opportunity to meet with staff members from other offices within our Washington delegation. We're confident that these efforts will lead to significant developments for Washington state, including replacing Veterans Homes on two of our campuses and creating a new State Veterans Cemetery in the Tri-Cities. We're excited for the future and for these initiatives' positive impact on our Veterans.

For Legislative Updates on our website visit: WDVA Legislative Updates

To receive WDVA Legislative Update e-mails click: WDVA Legislative e-mail updates