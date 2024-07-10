Unified Vision: SequoiaAT and Triassic Announce Strategic Joint Venture
SequoiaAT and Triassic form a strategic joint venture, integrating sales and delivery for enhanced market reach and service excellence.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequoia Applied Technologies headquartered in Santa Clara, USA and Triassic Solutions Private Limited, headquartered in Technopark, Trivandrum, Kerala, India, are thrilled to announce their strategic joint venture. This alliance aims to significantly expand their footprint in the North American market, integrating their sales and delivery teams for a unified approach to market expansion and enhanced service delivery capabilities.
This joint venture is a synergistic collaboration that leverages the complementary strengths of Sequoia Applied Technologies and Triassic Solutions. With expertise spanning digital transformation, healthcare, life sciences, industrial automation, and artificial intelligence, the partnership is poised to deliver comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clients.
Driving Strategic Growth and Innovation
Sivakumar SK, CEO of Triassic Solutions Private Limited, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership. "Our joint venture will not only broaden our service offerings but also accelerate our growth in the US market. Being close to our clients is paramount, and by leveraging Sequoia's established delivery capabilities in the USA, we aim to elevate our customer service and satisfaction to new heights."
Aju Kuriakose, CEO of Sequoia Applied Technologies, emphasized the operational benefits of this integration. "Incorporating Triassic's delivery expertise into our operations will significantly boost our growth trajectory. This partnership allows us to scale efficiently and enhance service standards, ensuring we meet and exceed the expectations of our clientele."
A Landmark Collaboration for Comprehensive Solutions
This joint venture marks a pivotal moment for both companies. By combining their extensive expertise and resources, Sequoia Applied Technologies and Triassic Solutions are set to offer enhanced value and innovative solutions to clients across North America. The collaboration underscores their commitment to delivering excellence in digital transformation, healthcare, life sciences, industrial automation, and AI.
About Triassic Solutions Private Limited
Triassic Solutions Private Limited excels in providing advanced healthcare solutions, including Telehealth, EHR Integration, Medical Device Software, and Population Health Management. Their industrial solutions leverage device integration, software analytics, and Industrial IoT. Triassic’s expertise extends to artificial intelligence solutions, utilizing Generative AI, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing (NLP). They also boast a robust UI/UX, Mobile & Testing team that supports customers across various verticals, ensuring comprehensive and high-quality service delivery. For more information, visit www.triassicsolutions.com
About Sequoia Applied Technologies Inc.
Sequoia Applied Technologies is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in software development, product engineering, and digital transformation. Their strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction drives their wide range of services, including mobile and web application development, cloud solutions, AI, and IoT integration. Sequoia is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their technology goals through tailored solutions and expert guidance. For more information, visit www.sequoiaat.com.
