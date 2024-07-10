MP Husky expanding Greenville County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – MP Husky, a manufacturer of cable support and power distribution systems, today announced it is expanding its Greenville County operations. The company’s $11.1 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Gower Corporation, MP Husky has more than 60 years of experience designing and manufacturing cable tray and cable bus power distribution systems. The company’s products are used in various industries including automotive and renewable energy.

MP Husky will invest in new equipment and expand its existing facility located at 1370 Old Stage Road in the city of Mauldin.

Operations are expected to be online in fall 2025. Individuals interested in joining the MP Husky team should email jobs@mphusky.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building improvements.

QUOTES

“MP Husky has been a part of Greenville County for 40 years. We are proud to call the Upstate our home and are appreciative of the support of the state, county and city government to help with this expansion. We have experienced tremendous growth since the opening of our current facility in 2017 and with this addition we are excited to see that growth continue in Mauldin, South Carolina.” -MP Husky President Dusty Henry

“Congratulations to MP Husky on expanding and investing $11.1 million in South Carolina. We are grateful for the new opportunities this expansion will create in Greenville County and look forward to strengthening our partnership with MP Husky in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This announcement is another victory for the Upstate. MP Husky’s expansion and the 35 new jobs it brings to Greenville County are a testament to the company’s commitment to South Carolina. Congratulations on taking another step toward growing your legacy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am thrilled to see MP Husky’s expansion in Mauldin. This investment not only underscores MP Husky’s commitment to our community but also promises significant economic growth and job creation for our residents. We are proud to support MP Husky and look forward to their continued success.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

“We are delighted to see MP Husky continue to grow and expand right here in Mauldin. For 40 years, they have been a pillar of stability and innovation, and their ongoing commitment to staying in the city of Mauldin and Greenville County is a testament to the strong ties and mutual support we share. We look forward to many more years of partnership and prosperity as MP Husky embarks on this exciting new chapter.” -Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt

FIVE FAST FACTS