NewVue Announces Reseller Partnership with Avreo to Enhance Radiology Workflow Solutions
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewVue Announces Reseller Partnership with Avreo to Enhance Radiology Workflow Solutions
NewVue is thrilled to announce a strategic reseller partnership with Avreo, a leading provider of healthcare workflow solutions. This collaboration will significantly broaden Avreo's solution offerings, delivering unparalleled value and efficiency to healthcare organizations.
The vision of a radiologist's cockpit has finally been realized.
NewVue's EmpowerSuite Radiology Command Center aggregates, summarizes, scrubs for relevancy, and presents everything radiologists need in one unified application. IT staff no longer need to create complex and customized worklists or hundreds of workflow management rules; radiologists don't need to waste time navigating through multiple worklists—though it’s available if needed. The cockpit displays all necessary information alongside the images displayed by Avreo’s interWORKS PACS platform, eliminating the use of disparate applications, fragile integrations, and wasted time hunting for the relevant clinical information. Additionally, EmpowerSuite features integrated conversational AI-reporting, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
“This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing our customers with the best technology and solutions,” said John Sloan, CEO of Avreo. “The unified cockpit provides a comprehensive patient history and enables radiologists to focus on the images, reducing distractions and enabling more accurate and timely differential diagnoses EmpowerSuite ensures radiologists can spend more time on patient care, enhancing efficiency and job satisfaction.”
“We believe that practices using interWORKS with EmpowerSuite will have happier, healthier radiologists who are more productive and satisfied with their work,” said Kyle Lawton, Co-founder and CEO of NewVue. “In this era of radiologist shortages, these practices will attract and retain top talent, ensuring the best care for their patients.”
About Avreo:
Avreo is a leader in providing comprehensive radiology workflow solutions that simplify and streamline operations for healthcare providers. Their flagship interWORKS platform offers cloud-based access to workflow management, diagnostic viewing, and unified reporting tools that excel in distributed reading environments and seamlessly interoperate with enterprise healthcare systems.
About NewVue Inc.
NewVue Inc. specializes in developing cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, integrating cutting-edge AI technology to streamline workflow management and enhance diagnostic accuracy. Founded by the innovators behind PeerVue, NewVue continues to lead in transforming radiology practices.
For more information about this partnership and the solutions available, please visit www.newvue.ai:
Media Contact:
NewVue Inc.
Marketing Department
media@newvue.ai
Kyle Lawton
NewVue.ai
+1 802-488-0064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Kyle Lawton
NewVue is thrilled to announce a strategic reseller partnership with Avreo, a leading provider of healthcare workflow solutions. This collaboration will significantly broaden Avreo's solution offerings, delivering unparalleled value and efficiency to healthcare organizations.
The vision of a radiologist's cockpit has finally been realized.
NewVue's EmpowerSuite Radiology Command Center aggregates, summarizes, scrubs for relevancy, and presents everything radiologists need in one unified application. IT staff no longer need to create complex and customized worklists or hundreds of workflow management rules; radiologists don't need to waste time navigating through multiple worklists—though it’s available if needed. The cockpit displays all necessary information alongside the images displayed by Avreo’s interWORKS PACS platform, eliminating the use of disparate applications, fragile integrations, and wasted time hunting for the relevant clinical information. Additionally, EmpowerSuite features integrated conversational AI-reporting, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
“This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing our customers with the best technology and solutions,” said John Sloan, CEO of Avreo. “The unified cockpit provides a comprehensive patient history and enables radiologists to focus on the images, reducing distractions and enabling more accurate and timely differential diagnoses EmpowerSuite ensures radiologists can spend more time on patient care, enhancing efficiency and job satisfaction.”
“We believe that practices using interWORKS with EmpowerSuite will have happier, healthier radiologists who are more productive and satisfied with their work,” said Kyle Lawton, Co-founder and CEO of NewVue. “In this era of radiologist shortages, these practices will attract and retain top talent, ensuring the best care for their patients.”
About Avreo:
Avreo is a leader in providing comprehensive radiology workflow solutions that simplify and streamline operations for healthcare providers. Their flagship interWORKS platform offers cloud-based access to workflow management, diagnostic viewing, and unified reporting tools that excel in distributed reading environments and seamlessly interoperate with enterprise healthcare systems.
About NewVue Inc.
NewVue Inc. specializes in developing cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, integrating cutting-edge AI technology to streamline workflow management and enhance diagnostic accuracy. Founded by the innovators behind PeerVue, NewVue continues to lead in transforming radiology practices.
For more information about this partnership and the solutions available, please visit www.newvue.ai:
Media Contact:
NewVue Inc.
Marketing Department
media@newvue.ai
Kyle Lawton
NewVue.ai
+1 802-488-0064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Kyle Lawton
NewVue.ai
+1 8024880064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn