KPInterface Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s List of Leading Worldwide Managed Service Providers
Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry
Being ranked on the Channel Futures MSP 501 for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us”LIMERICK, PA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPInterface has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation.
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry.
MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.
This year, KPInterface has improved its ranking to #264, a notable advance from its 2023 position at #315. This year-over-year improvement underscores the company's commitment to continuous growth and excellence in the managed services sector.
“Being ranked on the Channel Futures MSP 501 for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us,” said Brian Pickell, CEO of KPInterface. “We continue to strive for excellence in delivering innovative IT solutions and unparalleled customer service. Our improved ranking this year highlights our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings and operational efficiency.”
“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights,” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.
“These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations,” DeMarzo stated. “At their core, these are vendor and platform-neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”
About KPInterface
KPInterface (KPI) is a premier provider of IT and cybersecurity services, dedicated to delivering customized technology solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Our commitment to service excellence ensures clients can focus on their core activities while we manage their IT and security needs.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.
Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.
