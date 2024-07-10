Bonhomme Group’s Casa Beatnik Hotel, Opened in 2022, Earns Two Michelin Keys

Set in one of Spain’s most unspoiled regions, within the stone walls of an 18th-century manor house, Casa Beatnik Hotel is a meticulously restored and reimagined 20-room boutique hotel. Casa Beatnik Hotel mixes history and modernity to create a destination property with individually styled suites and luxury yurts, two restaurants, expansive gardens and outdoor terraces. Bambola is a restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the team’s favorite dishes, drinks, and furnishings sourced from Italy to Turkey and beyond, inspired by the legendary Silk Road.

The distinction makes the Group’s first hotel concept one of only 12 properties in Spain to earn the accolade and one of Spain’s 17 best hotels overall

If I had to describe the style of our designs and brands, I would call us pure joie de vivre, seductive, colorful, romantic, sophisticated and unpredictably classic.” — Daniel Alonso, Bonhomme’s founder and creative director