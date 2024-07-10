Bonhomme Group’s Casa Beatnik Hotel, Opened in 2022, Earns Two Michelin Keys
A CORUñA, GALICIA, SPAIN, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Beatnik Hotel, a luxurious retreat in Galicia's Rías Baixas wine country from Bonhomme Group, proudly announces it has been awarded two inaugural Michelin Keys, just two years after opening. This prestigious accolade, which recognizes the world's finest hotels for their exceptional hospitality and unique experiences, is an extraordinary achievement.
— Daniel Alonso, Bonhomme’s founder and creative director
Set in one of Spain’s most unspoiled regions, within the stone walls of an 18th-century manor house, Casa Beatnik Hotel is a meticulously restored and reimagined 20-room boutique hotel for seekers of uncharted experiences, bespoke luxury, wellness retreats, world-class amenities and friendly hospitality. Surrounded by Galicia’s Rías Baixas wine country, Casa Beatnik Hotel mixes history and modernity to create a destination property with individually styled suites and luxury yurts, two restaurants, expansive gardens and outdoor terraces, a working winery, and a vineyard with one of the world’s oldest vines.
Casa Beatnik Hotel is a dazzling property where comfort is second to none and aesthetics are woven into every detail. Amenities include a warm saltwater swimming pool and sun beds, a gym and spa, two Iglusaunas, a yoga studio and two restaurants led by Michelin-starred chef, Marcos Campos. Surrounded by the lush gardens and vineyard of Casa Beatnik Hotel, Tribu (www.casabeatnik.com/tribu) is an ecological six-table restaurant where local, independent farms and sustainable practices are matched with Galicia’s most sought-after products. The other, Bambola, (www.casabeatnik.com/bambola) is a restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the team’s favorite dishes, drinks, and furnishings sourced from Italy to Turkey and beyond, inspired by the legendary Silk Road.
Read on for details about the setting, design, history and Group behind the property, and visit the Casa Beatnik Hotel website at casabeatnik.com to learn more or book a stay.
DISCOVER GALICIA
Galicia is a singular setting that evokes that rare feeling of a place that is seemingly untouched and slightly lost in time, where cosmopolitan travelers arrive to discover peerless culinary treasures, maverick winemakers, Michelin-starred chefs and spellbinding landscapes begging to be explored. From Casa Beatnik Hotel’s pastoral surroundings guests are a short drive away from the fishing villages and farmsteads of Spain’s Atlantic coast. This rural paradise is set against an arresting backdrop of vineyards, working farms and picturesque villages spanning green mountains and rugged coastlines, a celebration of the connection to nature and its ever-changing seasons.
THE DESIGN
Casa Beatnik Hotel is a collaborative masterpiece designed by Maison Bonhomme, with contributions from renowned designers including Luca Lanzetta Group, Popham Design, Molteni&C, Antoniolupi, Sogni Di Cristallo, and Viccarbe. Together, they personalized a one-of-a-kind collection of furniture and fittings by some of the 20th and 21st century’s most exciting designers and master artisans. From Milan and Murano to Jaén, Tashkent and Marrakech, they include Patricia Urquiola, Vincent Van Duysen, Rodolfo Dordoni, Gio Ponti, Yabu Pushelberg, John Pawson, Foster + Partners and Soufiane Zarib.
THE HISTORY
Before its rebirth as Casa Beatnik Hotel, the property was once home to Antonio Lopez Ferreiro, a canon of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, founding member of the Royal Academy of the Galician Language, a prominent Galician writer, and the man responsible for the 19th century rediscovery of the reliquary containing the long-lost remains of St. James the Elder, the patron saint of Spain.
THE VINEYARD
Spanning seven acres, Casa Beatnik Hotel’s working winery and vineyard cover nearly three acres. Led by proprietor Juan Carlos Alonso and renowned winemaker Rodrigo Méndez of Forjas Del Salnés, the winery produces less than 500 cases of single vineyard Albariño wine annually, finished in individually selected French oak barrels. The vineyard is also custodian to the oldest vine in Galicia, a 400-year-old red varietal known as Cascón, that produces a remarkable 300+ kilos of grapes per year.
IMAGERY
ABOUT CASA BEATNIK HOTEL
Set in one of Spain’s most unspoiled regions, within the stone walls of an 18th-century manor house, Casa Beatnik Hotel is a meticulously restored and reimagined 20-room boutique hotel for seekers of uncharted experiences, bespoke luxury, wellness retreats, world-class amenities and friendly hospitality.
Surrounded by Galicia’s Rías Baixas wine country, Casa Beatnik Hotel mixes history and modernity to create a destination property with individually styled suites and luxury yurts, two restaurants, expansive gardens and outdoor terraces, a working winery, and a vineyard with one of the world’s oldest vines. For more information, please visit www.casabeatnik.com and follow along on IG @casabeatnik.
ABOUT BONHOMME GROUP
Based in Chicago and Santiago de Compostela (Spain), Bonhomme Group is comprised of Casa Beatnik Hotel, Maison Bonhomme and Bonhomme Hospitality. Across Bonhomme’s family of companies, travel, culture and style are at the heart of all that we do. We love hosting and enveloping our guests with joyous hospitality, rich storytelling, and true escapism filled with pleasure. Thank you for the opportunity to welcome you into our restaurants, cocktail bars, cabarets, lounges and Casa Beatnik, our first boutique hotel.
“If I had to describe the style of our designs and brands, I would call us pure joie de vivre, seductive, colorful, romantic, sophisticated and unpredictably classic,” says Daniel Alonso, Bonhomme’s founder and creative director.
Founded in 2012 by Daniel Alonso, the group’s name traces its origin to the two main qualities that their establishments strive for in service: to be humble and gracious. In French, “bonhomme” means good- natured, a character the group embraces and endeavors to be known for. Bonhomme was also the name of the street Daniel grew up on, serving as a reminder to never forget one’s roots and personal story. For more information, please visit www.bonhommegroup.com and follow along on IG @bonhommegroup.
