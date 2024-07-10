Diversified Restaurant Group Celebrates Taco Bell Grand Opening With The North Las Vegas Community, July 13
Guests will enjoy a performance by the Golden Knights Vivas and A Chance to Win Free Taco Bell for a Year!LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 330 restaurants, is expanding in the North Las Vegas market with the addition of a new Taco Bell located at 6345 North Lamb Boulevard. Fans are invited to the grand opening on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., which will include a ribbon cutting with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and a performance by the Vegas Golden Knights Vivas. The first 100 customers get to enjoy their choice of a free bucket hat or a Baja Blast Freeze. All guests who visit from now through July 13 will have a chance to win free Taco Bell for a year.
The new Taco Bell stands out with its innovative Grab and Go station, available from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. This is the first Taco Bell Grab and Go station in Las Vegas and it offers customers a swift and convenient way to collect their digital orders. The lobby features a fully digital ordering system with three kiosks for streamlined service. This location also debuts pioneering kitchen preparation technology that enhances order accuracy and speed of service.
“Our newest Taco Bell is one of the last stops before leaving North Las Vegas, strategically positioned to better serve customers on the go and the high-delivery area," said Rich Wierzbowski, VP of Operations for DRG Nevada. “We look forward to welcoming guests in and continuing our commitment of giving back to the community."
Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place an order with the new North Lamb Taco Bell restaurant at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.
*Free Taco Bell for a Year grand prize includes one free combo meal per week for 52 weeks, Starting on July 2024.
About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands nationwide. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 360+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska. To learn more, visit drgfood.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+ +1 305.333.2809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other