Jeff Lambert joins LLYC's Global Executive Committee
Jeff Lambert holds over 30 years of experience leading global brands and public companies and is key to reinforcing LLYC's new business model in the U.S.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Lambert, Partner and CEO of Lambert by LLYC, has joined LLYC's Global Executive Committee. His inclusion strengthens the firm's new business structure.
LLYC’s Global Executive Committee gathers leaders from different regions and cross-functional areas for a comprehensive analysis of relevant issues.
Jeff Lambert's addition to the Global Executive Committee highlights the growing significance of LLYC's U.S. operations. The company's 2023-2025 strategy designates the U.S. as a priority market, and following the acquisition of Lambert in February 2024, the U.S. has become LLYC's second-largest market in terms of operational revenue.
Jeff brings over 30 years of professional experience to LLYC’s Global Executive Committee. He has led numerous mergers, acquisitions, and company integrations. He has also advised global leaders, brands, and public companies.
"We joined LLYC to be part of their growth momentum and to also fuel their U.S. market strategy,” Jeff Lambert commented. “I’m honored to be among the firm’s key leaders to ensure the U.S. is indeed one of the fastest growing geographies in LLYC’s ever-expanding footprint.”
Today, LLYC’s Global Executive Committee is comprised by the following executives:
Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO
Luisa García, Partner and Global COO
Adolfo Corujo, Partner and CEO of Marketing Solutions
Marta Guisasola, Partner and Global CFO
Tiago Vidal, Partner and Global Head of Talent and IT
Luis Miguel Peña, Partner and CEO for Europe
Juan Carlos Gozzer, Partner and CEO for Latam
Jorge López Zafra, Partner and Corporate Affairs Managing Director for Europe
María Esteve, Partner and Corporate Affairs Managing Director for Latam
Jeff Lambert, Partner and CEO of Lambert by LLYC
The committee now includes leaders from the firm's two major practice areas: Marketing and Corporate Affairs. It also reflects the geographical organization, with CEOs from Europe and the Americas, along with Finance and Talent corporate functions. Thanks to the new business model, the Marketing area now contributes half of the company's global revenue.
"We want to show our latest business model through the Global Executive Committee. I am sure Jeff's vision will contribute a lot. His experience and knowledge is key to making better decisions and continuing to empower our growth strategy,” assures Alejandro Romero, LLYC Partner and Global CEO. “Our executive committee reflects the values of diversity and inclusion by representing all of our multi-cultural identities.”
About LLYC
LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.
Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid and Barcelona).
In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 83.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.
