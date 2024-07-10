RED CORAL UNIVERSE WELCOMES J HOWELL TO ITS ARTIST-FIRST OTT PLATFORM
Red Coral Universe
R & B Sensation Says Goodbye to YouTube in Favor of Indie Streaming Service
I love making music and watching how my stories, my hurt and my pain, heal and touch others. At Red Coral Universe, I can continue to tell those stories, reaching a whole new group of music lovers.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey-based Red Coral Universe, the new home for independent artists, is pleased to welcome acclaimed R&B artist J Howell aboard its artist-first, OTT streaming platform. Howell chose Red Coral Universe to take advantage of the platform’s financial model that allows content creators to earn a greater share of profits compared to other streaming services. In fact, Red Coral gives creators a vast majority of the revenue starting from the first ad watched. The free-to-use and rapidly growing global service is available on all Roku, Firestick, Smart TVs, and other connected devices, as well as the web, or via the Red Coral Universe app, available on App Store, iOS , and Google Play.
— J Howell
Known for his smooth vocals and emotive songwriting, deeply impassioned vocalist J Howell specializes in nocturnal and atmospheric R&B ballads. With multiple Top 40 singles on the American R&B charts, J Howell was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and grew up performing at open mic nights and poetry events, which helped him build an audience organically.
“Talk,” his debut single, was released in 2019 and peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. His full-length debut album, RedRoom was released in August 2019 featuring hit singles, “Faithful” and “Something About Ya,” that climbed to numbers 34 and 22, respectively, on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Howell’s second album, Honest, featured the hit “Why You Love Me,” a duet with Dondria, that climbed to number 25 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. With a string of successful releases and more in the pipeline, J Howell continues to make his mark on the music industry and now you can enjoy his music on Red Coral Universe.
CLICK HERE to visit J Howell’s Artist Page on Red Coral Universe
“I love making music and watching how my stories, my hurt and my pain, heal and touch others. The team at Red Coral are giving me a place where I can innovate freely and continue to tell those stories, reaching a whole new group of music lovers.” said J Howell.
“J Howell is a true independent artist who uses his craft to create music that helps people cope with life’s challenges.” said Larry Meistrich, Founder and CEO of Red Coral Universe. “We are thrilled to welcome J Howell to the Red Coral Universe family.”
Red Coral Universe has built an eclectic roster of content ranging from traditional, feature film and television, to music videos and shorts, to rap battles, podcasts and sports leagues. The AVOD OTT platform launched in January 2024 and has grown its registrant base at 10% per day since its inception. The catalog now features a wide variety of nearly 7,000 titles from over 600 artists and growing, including the recent re-acquisition of Sling Blade, a signature film for Red Coral Universe that was produced by Founder and CEO, Larry Meistrich. Former Barclays and Deutsche Bank Executive, Chris Ogeneski of Corvid Partners, a Dublin-based financial services company, advised on the acquisition.
Red Coral also finances, produces and distributes its own original content and currently has over a dozen film and television projects in Development.
# # #
For more information, visit www.redcoraluniverse.com
To stream J Howell, CLICK HERE
Publicity assets:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5sxpgxp32pzu2je4g37gn/h?rlkey=pdtbtcc9fvz4yhbwb9j4f27dx&dl=0
ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSE
Red Coral Universe finances, produces, and distributes film and television content with a new interest in developing content geared toward immersive experiences, representing the intersection of traditional and emerging media, while harnessing the global community of independent artists to create and monetize original content for its AVOD OTT streaming platform.
Richard Parker
Red Coral Universe
+1 917-846-7196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube