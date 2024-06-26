Red Coral Universe Announces Podcasts Hosted by NFL Hall of Famer and Former TMZ Hosts
Red Coral Universe
Now Streaming: GETCHA POPCORN READY With Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette and HOLLYWOOD RAW Hosted by Dax Holt and Adam GlynNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent streaming debut of the Oscar-winning film, Sling Blade, Red Coral Universe, continues to add to its impressive library with the launch of two new podcasts just in time for summer as Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch and Hollywood Raw are now streaming on the artist-first, AVOD, OTT platform. Red Coral Universe is free-to-use and available globally on all phones, tablets, smart TVs, connected devices, and the web, or via the Red Coral Universe app.
“Some think it, we say it” is the straight-talk ethos of Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch, a podcast hosted by former NFL wide receivers and longtime friends Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette. Each episode, the outspoken pair talk — and hilariously bust balls — about everything from football and other sports, to entertainment and fashion, often joined by celebrity guests, such as Michael Strahan, Shannon Sharpe, Jerry Rice, Ice Cube and others. With an undeniable chemistry and a commitment to real talk and actual differences of opinion, they bring every bit of the entertainment that Hall of Fame showman T.O. famously promised football fans when he told them to get their popcorn ready. So, do like the man says and get those kernels poppin’, ’cause you’re in for one helluva show.
One of the most talked about and covered entertainment podcasts worldwide with thousands of articles reporting on their guests and topics, Hollywood Raw, hosted by entertainment news veteran Dax Holt and NYC photojournalist Adam Glyn, features the Top 10 Stories of the Week from two guys giving their personal opinion and insider knowledge of all things pop culture and entertainment news. Take a dive into Hollywood like never before. Real, raw, and uncensored. Join Dax and Adam as they talk to celebs living their lives in front of the cameras AND hear from the paparazzi, bodyguards, and private flight attendants that surround them. Find out what your favorite celebrities are REALLY like on Hollywood Raw!
Red Coral Universe has built an eclectic roster of content ranging from traditional, feature film and television, to music videos and shorts, to rap battles and podcasts. Red Coral Universe celebrates artists by giving them a platform to reach a global audience and an opportunity to earn a greater share of the revenue generated compared to other streaming services. Whereas, some streamers will make creators jump through hoops to share fractions of points, Red Coral Universe gives creators a vast majority of the revenue starting from the first ad watched. The AVOD platform launched in January 2024 and has grown its registrant base at 10% per day since its inception. The catalog now features a wide variety of nearly 7,000 titles from over 600 artists and growing, including the recent re-acquisition of Sling Blade, a signature film for the platform, that was produced by Red Coral Founder and CEO, Larry Meistrich. Chris Ogeneski of Corvid Partners, a Dublin-based financial services company, advised on the re-acquisition. Red Coral also finances, produces and distributes its own original content and currently has over a dozen film and television projects in Development.
ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSE
Red Coral Universe finances, produces, and distributes film and television content with a new interest in developing content geared toward immersive experiences, representing the intersection of traditional and emerging media, while harnessing the global community of independent artists to create and monetize original content for its AVOD OTT streaming platform.
