Red Coral Universe Strengthens Leadership Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Coral Universe , the foremost, artist-first, AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand), OTT (Over-the-Top) streaming platform dedicated to independent content, proudly announced today the appointment of two pivotal roles within its executive team: Fisnik Bizati as Head of Acquisitions and Richard Parker as Head of Marketing and Public Relations.Fisnik Bizati brings over 25 years of entrepreneur and music industry experience, with a keen eye for finding engaging talent and content. In this new role, Bizati will oversee Red Coral’s rapidly growing acquisitions department, working closely with Head of Content Steven Young to expand the platform’s content offerings and forge new partnerships that enrich the viewer experience.Richard Parker is a 20+ year entertainment industry veteran with stints at The Late Show with David Letterman, Central Talent Booking, and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Parker is currently the CEO of RKP Media, a marketing and communications firm based in New York City. In this new role, Parker will oversee Red Coral’s marketing strategies and external communications, working closely with CEO Larry Meistrich to drive growth, brand affinity and awareness, and amplify the platform’s artist-first philosophy."We are delighted to welcome Fisnik Bizati and Richard Parker to our leadership team," said Larry Meistrich, Founder and CEO of Red Coral Universe. "Their combined expertise will be instrumental in acquiring quality content, expanding our global reach and reinforcing Red Coral’s position as a premier destination for content creators everywhere."Fisnik Bizati expressed enthusiasm about joining Red Coral Universe, stating, "I’m thrilled to join the Red Coral Universe family and work alongside my friend and mentor Larry Meistrich." He added, "I look forward to finding compelling content for our artist-driven platform that resonates with our diverse, global audience."Similarly, Richard Parker shared his excitement, remarking, "Joining Larry and the team at Red Coral Universe is the opportunity of a lifetime." He continued, "I am excited to collaborate with my new colleagues in crafting narratives that showcase the platform and enhance the professional and financial growth of our content creators."With these strategic appointments, Red Coral Universe reaffirms its dedication to championing independent voices everywhere and fostering a vibrant ecosystem where creativity thrives. Red Coral rewards creators by offering a greater share of revenue compared to other streaming services.Red Coral Universe, the new home for independent artists, is a free-to-use, subscription-based service available worldwide on all phones, tablets, smart TVs, and connected devices, or download the app via the App Store or Google Play . The platform features a catalog of over 7,000 titles from over 600 artists and growing, including the recent re-acquisition of Sling Blade, a signature film for the platform that was produced by Meistrich. Former Barclays and Deutsche Bank Executive, Chris Ogeneski of Corvid Partners, a Dublin-based financial services company, advised on the acquisition. Red Coral also finances, produces and distributes original films and series, and currently has over two dozen projects in development.

