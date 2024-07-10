Commission for Gender Equality engages Eastern Cape stakeholders on its Annual Performance Plan for 2024/2025 Financial Year, 10 Jul

CGE to engage Eastern Cape stakeholders on its Annual Performance Plan for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

The Commission for Gender Equality in the Eastern Cape will tomorrow hold a virtual stakeholder engagement on its Annual Performance Plan (APP) for the financial year 2024/2025.

The aim of this engagement is to share with various stakeholders and like-minded institutions CGE’s overarching programme for the current financial year. This will also help to harness the existing working relationships, whilst establishing new ones.

As an institution charged by the CGE 39 of 1996 and the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to lead, promote, protect, monitor, and evaluate gender equality through research, managing public education, policy development, legislative initiatives, and litigation, it is important to give stakeholders insight on how the CGE in the Eastern Cape will be conducting its various activities and providing collaborations in areas of mutual interests.

The gathering will be held as follows:

Date: 10 July 2024

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Please RSVP with Mr. Nceba Mrwebo: Nceba@cge.org.za to be assisted with the link.

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306