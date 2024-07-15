6WIND Joins Fiber Broadband Association to Advance Reliable Broadband Access and Digital Equity
EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company that specializes in high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions announced it has joined the Fiber Broadband Association, an organization that is dedicated to accelerating the deployment of fiber broadband networks to ensure every community can leverage the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.
“The Fiber Broadband Association welcomes 6WIND to its membership. Our association thrives on the knowledge, hard work, and collaboration of our members, and we know that 6WIND will be an asset to our organization,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association. “Together, we will work to provide advocacy, education, and resources for the advancement of fiber broadband technology to close the digital equity gap and create a better quality of life for everyone.”
As a member of the Fiber Broadband Association, 6WIND plans to actively participate in various programs and initiatives. This includes involvement in premier membership activities, contributing to committees and working groups, and attending the annual Fiber Connect conference as well as Regional Fiber Connect conferences. Through these engagements, 6WIND aims to collaborate with other industry leaders to drive the deployment and adoption of fiber broadband solutions.
“Joining the Fiber Broadband Association is a significant milestone for 6WIND,” said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. “We are committed to advancing fiber broadband technology and contributing to the mission of closing the digital equity gap. Through our participation in the Association's programs, we aim to bring our expertise in high-performance, secure network solutions to the forefront, helping to create a more connected and equitable world.”
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW, vBNG, UPF & vCPE, has proven its energy saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Secure networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
About the Fiber Broadband Association
The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.
