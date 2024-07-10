Gluten-Free Living Made Easy at KING's Hotels Munich with Private Kitchenettes

KING's First Hotel Apartment KING's Advastay Apartment KING's Cafe Munich

Recognising the diverse dietary needs of modern travellers, KING's Hotels Munich now offers amenities tailored for guests with specific dietary restrictions.

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognising the diverse dietary needs of modern travellers, KING's Hotels Munich now offers amenities tailored for guests with specific dietary restrictions. With private kitchenettes available in their hotel apartments, KING's Hotels provides a seamless solution for managing special diets such as gluten intolerance or vegan preferences.

Hanna King, CEO of KING’s Hotels Munich, explains: "Our aim is to ensure that all guests, including those with dietary restrictions, experience a comfortable and accommodating stay. The private kitchenettes in our apartments at KING's Hotel First and AdvaStay by KING's empower guests to prepare their own meals tailored to their dietary needs."

These kitchenettes are fully equipped, providing the tools necessary for guests to cook independently. Whether dealing with gluten-free requirements, other food allergies, or vegan diets, travellers can maintain their eating routines with ease. This autonomy is crucial for those who find dining out challenging due to dietary limitations.

Strategically located in Munich’s vibrant Maxvorstadt district, KING's Hotels offers easy access to local grocery stores and food markets, allowing guests to purchase fresh and suitable ingredients. This proximity is invaluable for those who need specific food items that are hard to find when dining out.

Moreover, KING's Hotels implements a flexible pricing model for these amenities. Guests planning shorter stays of less than seven days can access the kitchenette facilities for an additional fee of just 20 euros. For stays extending beyond seven days, this fee is waived, making longer visits even more convenient and cost-effective.

KING's Hotel First and AdvaStay by KING's feature hotel apartments that blend the ambiance of a hotel with the practicality of home. These spaces come fully equipped with not just private kitchenettes, but also comfortable workspaces and high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring guests can live, work, and relax with ease. The accommodations are especially ideal for guests who wish to immerse themselves in the city's culture and lifestyle for extended periods.

KING's Hotel First also features a unique communal area, KING's Cafe Munich, situated on the ground floor. During the day, it serves as a dynamic meeting and workspace for guests and local professionals. By night, it transforms into a stylish cocktail bar, offering a perfect blend of productivity and socialising. Guests of nearby AdvaStay have the same access privileges as guests of KING's Hotel First, enhancing the community feel and networking opportunities.

"We are committed to not just providing a place to stay, but ensuring our guests can live as they do at home, without compromise," added Ms King. "These kitchenettes are an example of how we're adapting to the needs of our guests and enhancing their travel experience in Munich."

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines luxury and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

