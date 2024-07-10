No Cost Educational Trip Leader Permit Training Available at Maine DOE Annual Summit

Does your school unit sponsor outdoor learning opportunities in one of the following categories?

Overnight trips away from potable water

Use of non-motorized watercraft on Maine’s waterways

Answering yes to either statement indicates that your school unit requires a school employee or approved volunteer to hold an Educational Trip Leader (ETL) permit to lead outdoor educational trips. Per the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, an educational institution conducting an outdoor educational trip that would normally require a registered Maine guide (trips overnight away from potable water and/or trips that occur on Maine’s waterways) shall provide for every 12 trip participants at least one educational trip leader who holds a valid educational trip leader permit and who is associated with the educational institution. If the person who is conducting the trip holds a valid Maine Guide’s license, then the educational trip leader permit is not required.

On August 6-8, during the 2024 Maine DOE Annual Summit, 18 educators in Maine have the opportunity to receive free Education Trip Leader (ETL) training. The course, Educational Trip Leader Permit and Wilderness First Aid (WFA), is being taught by Sarah Hubert, Registered Maine Guide, and Jeremy Hargreaves, owner of Northeast Whitewater.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is partnering with Teens to Trails, Northeast Whitewater, and Camp Mechuwana to provide this hands-on training and certification.

Registration for the course is a 3-day commitment, as participants will be immersed in integrating the curriculum and training over the three days. Participants will need to provide their own overnight camping and personal gear and can sleep in their own tent or in a lean-to on the shores of Camp Mechuwana on the nights of Tuesday, August 6th, and Wednesday, August 7th.

For more information about the Educational Trip Leader Permits, please visit the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (ETL Permits) or call (207) 287-8000.

For questions regarding the Educational Trip Leader Permit/Wilderness First Aid course for the 2024 Educator Summit, contact Dr. Carolyn Gross ( carolyn.gross@maine.gov /207-441-9043).

For general information about the 2024 Educator Summit, please visit the 2024 Maine DOE Annual Summit Event website.

In 2021, Chapter 927: Guides, Youth Camp Trip Leaders and Education Trip Leaders guidance was established by the Maine Legislature and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. An Educational Trip Leader Permit is required for schools and postsecondary institutions in the state of Maine that sponsor trips on waterways and lack of potable water. Read more about this legislation at Chapter 927: Guides, Youth Camp Trip Leaders and Educational Trip Leaders .