KING's Hotels Munich Champions Green Travel with Bicycle Hire Option for Guests

KING's First Hotel Apartment KING's Advastay Apartment KING's Cafe Munich

In a bid to further champion sustainable tourism and reduce its carbon footprint, KING's Hotels Munich is offering a bicycle hire option for guests.

Our bicycle hire is an extension of our commitment to sustainability. By offering our guests a green & healthy way to explore Munich, we enhance their stay while contributing to a sustainable future.” — Hanna King, CEO

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to further champion sustainable tourism and reduce its carbon footprint, KING's Hotels Munich is offering a bicycle hire option for guests. This initiative aligns with the boutique hotel group's long-standing commitment to eco-friendly practices and enhances the guest experience by providing a sustainable and healthy way to explore the city.

Central location enhances green travel

Located in Munich's vibrant Maxvorstadt district, the hotels under the KING's umbrella – KING's Hotel First, KING's Hotel Center, and aparthotel AdvaStay by KING's – are ideally situated for guests to make the most of the bicycle hire service. Being centrally located, cycling becomes a viable and attractive option for guests who wish to explore Munich's cultural, historical, and recreational offerings sustainably. Additionally, all KING's locations are within a short walk of Munich's central station, making them easily accessible by public transportation.

A vision of sustainability

KING's Hotels Munich is driven by an ambitious vision: to embed sustainability as a fundamental guiding principle across all aspects of their business activities. This holistic approach to sustainability goes beyond avoiding plastic straws and changing towels less frequently. It encompasses eco-friendly architecture, energy efficiency, responsible procurement, and a continuous commitment to environmental stewardship.

Eco-friendly architecture and energy efficiency

The foundation of KING's sustainable practices begins with the buildings themselves. The hotels are designed with energy-efficient architecture, incorporating the latest technologies to minimise energy consumption. This not only reduces their carbon footprint but also ensures a comfortable stay for guests.

Responsible procurement and local sourcing

A key aspect of KING's Hotels' sustainability efforts is responsible procurement. The hotel group works closely with local suppliers, prioritising regional products to reduce the environmental impact of transportation and support the local economy. From room furnishings to cleaning products, every item is carefully selected to align with environmental values.

Comprehensive environmental measures

KING's Hotels Munich's commitment to sustainability is reflected in several key measures:

100% Green Energy: All properties use renewable energy sources.

Ecological Cleaning Products: Increased use of environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.

Reduction of Food Waste: Implementing strategies to minimise waste.

Regional and Organic Food: A focus on sourcing local, organic ingredients.

Organic & Fair Trade Coffee: Available in all hotels to promote ethical consumption.

Bavarian Environmental and Climate Pact

KING’s Hotels Munich holds the gold certificate for the Bavarian Environment and Climate Pact, a testament to their dedication to sustainability. This pact, established in 1995, encourages companies to exceed legal environmental requirements and develop innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

The pact benefits the environment by reducing pollution, conserving resources, avoiding waste and wastewater, preserving biodiversity, and raising awareness about environmental and climate protection goals.

Enhancing the guest experience

KING's Hotel First, the flagship property, and AdvaStay by KING's offer hotel apartments that blend the luxury of a hotel with the practicality of home. These spaces come with fully equipped private kitchenettes, comfortable workspaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring guests can live, work, and relax with ease. Both properties provide the perfect environment for guests who wish to immerse themselves in Munich's culture and lifestyle for extended periods.

KING's Hotel First also features KING's Cafe Munich, a unique communal area that serves as a dynamic meeting and workspace during the day and transforms into a stylish cocktail bar by night. Guests of KING’s Hotel Center and AdvaStay by KING's enjoy the same access privileges, fostering a sense of community and convenience.

A Commitment to sustainable travel

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich, emphasises the importance of these initiatives: "Our bicycle hire option is a natural extension of our commitment to sustainability. By offering our guests a green and healthy way to explore Munich, we are enhancing their stay while contributing to a more sustainable future. We believe that our efforts not only benefit the environment but also enrich the overall guest experience."

As KING's Hotels Munich continues to lead the way in sustainable hospitality, their comprehensive approach to green travel and eco-friendly practices sets a new standard for hotels worldwide. The bicycle hire initiative is just one of many steps KING's Hotels is taking to ensure a brighter, greener future for all.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines comfort and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below: