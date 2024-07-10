African American Leaders Unite to Achieve Economic Empowerment at the 124th Black Business Conference
Discover Booker T. Washington’s vision for Black business prosperity at the 124th Black Business Conference. Liberian President to address the assembly.
Booker T. Washington message is more relevant 124 years later… to maintain the type of enterprise ownership and development that would make economic freedom, liberation, and equality more of a reality”TUSKEGEE, ALABAMA, UNITED SATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating Legacy and Promoting Unity
— Dr. Ken L. Harris, Ph.D.
The 124th National Black Business Conference is set to take place from August 21-24 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Atlanta. This significant event pays homage to Booker T. Washington, the visionary behind the National Negro Business League (NNBL), now known as the National Business League (NBL). Washington, an American educator, author, and orator, inaugurated the first National Negro Business Conference on August 23, 1900, in Boston. His emphasis on business development and ownership as pathways to economic liberation remains relevant today.
A Legacy of Leadership
Dr. Ken L. Harris, Ph.D., the 16th president and CEO of NBL, proudly continues Washington’s legacy. “Booker T. Washington had it right. His message is more relevant 124 years later… to maintain the type of enterprise ownership and development that would make economic freedom, liberation, and equality more of a reality,” Harris says. Under Harris's leadership, NBL collaborates with organizations like the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and the World Conference of Mayors (WCM) to host this pivotal event.
Unified Black Business Agenda
This year's conference theme, “WE ARE TOGETHER,” underscores the unity and strength within the Black business community. Over 50 national organizations will co-host the event, aligning towards a unified agenda that resonates with Black business leaders globally. The conference provides a platform for influential entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate partners, and political dignitaries to converge and discuss the future of Black business in a post-pandemic world marked by economic exclusion and uncertainty.
Highlights of the Event
A major highlight of the conference will be the address by President Joseph Boakai of Liberia. His speech, scheduled for August 23rd during the Pan African Diaspora Business Luncheon, marks a significant moment in the history of the World Conference of Mayors, which held its first national conference in Monrovia, Liberia, 40 years ago. President Boakai's presence symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between African nations and the African diaspora in the United States.
A Digital Revolution
The NBL is not just looking back; it is evolving with the times. Inspired by Gil Scott-Heron’s famous phrase, “THE REVOLUTION WON'T BE TELEVISED; IT SHALL BE DIGITIZED,” the organization aims to digitize one million Black businesses by 2028. Harris emphasizes the importance of digital technology in creating a global economy without borders, allowing Black businesses to thrive in the modern age.
Join Us
The 124th National Black Business Conference represents a unique opportunity for the business community to engage with world leaders, gain valuable insights, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about economic freedom and equality. Join us in Atlanta to be part of this historic event and help shape the future of Black business.
For more details and to register, please visit https://bit.ly/3IGaUqv
