Founder of the Empowerment Network celebrates 15 years of being cancer free

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, December 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Empowerment Network’s mission is to provide and participate in education, information, resources, support, preventive and advocacy services to men and their families impacted by prostate cancer “Our helping becomes our psychological and emotional healing”Mellve A. Shahid, Sr., a 14-year prostate cancer survivor, is the Founder and Board President of The Empowerment Network, Inc. in St. Louis, MO . In March 2007, after having no sick days in his life, he was diagnosed with Stage 2 prostate cancer and given two years to live.“On the operating table, I asked God to heal my body, restore my health and give me a second chance. I promised to fight prostate cancer and advocate for victims and survivors. I begged for my Life. All I want to do is keep my promise to God. I just want to be a helper and humble servant to those who need my help”.It was a pledge, a covenant, a divine oath. He believes in his vision and says he would give his life for this cause. Shahid says God has answered his prayer.Shahid developed The Empowerment Network (TEN) in February 2008 on his basement floor with his late Co-Founder, Isadore Wayne. Both being cancer survivors , they created what they could not find in their neighborhood…a source for information about prostate cancer. Within months, TEN grew to over one-hundred men.His advocacy has led to thousands of men on a grassroots level being exposed to vital information about prostate health. The team sponsors prostate cancer walks, health fairs, and church tours where education and free PSA testing are provided.Learn more: https://www.tenstl.org/ Support: https://bit.ly/supporttheempowerementnetwork

