Dynasty Media launches indoor digital platform to reach African American consumers where they live, work and play
Dynasty Interactive Screen Community (DISC) St. Louis, reaches new readers in the most trafficked businesses and institutions throughout the region.
“I can see it being beneficial to use, being able to share in the experience of this technology” says Marquette King Conners, Vice President of Youth, Family and Clinical Services at the agency”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the age when digital access is on the fingertips and in the eyesight of consumers, the priority to reach a diverse audience via active and creative media content is at a premium.
— Marquette King Conners, VP of Youth, Family and Clinical Services
News delivered. Information shared. Advertiser’s products and services pitched. Understanding obtained. That is the story of widening the online highway to go places it must go – into the minds and hearts of African American consumers.
Dynasty Media, founded in St. Lous has launched Dynasty Interactive Screen Community (DISC) in St. Louis that reaches new readers in the most trafficked businesses and institutions throughout the region. Dynasty has generated over $2.5 million in advertising revenue for its Media Partners since 2019.
Better Family Life, Inc. (BFL) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit community development corporation that works to stabilize inner-city St. Louis neighborhoods is learning firsthand how the DISC system works.
Marquette King-Connor
Vice President of Youth, Family, & Clinical Services
“I can see it being beneficial to use, being able to share in the experience of this technology” says Marquette King Conners, Vice President of Youth, Family and Clinical Services at the agency, 5415 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO. 63112
There are two DISC screens inside BFL, one in the youth department on the first floor and on the second floor in the Workforce Development wing. Visitors, staff members and students notice the non-intrusive monitors and often take not of the advertising message such as banking, skin care and places to eat.
“The pixels are noticeably clear. It has pulled me into the advertisements being displayed,” King-Conners says. “It will be a valuable tool for other organizations to be involved in. Others offered this technology to us for a fee, but this is free of charge to us.”
ad size : 736.703 x 24
container width : 736.703
Dynasty Media (Network) is a Partnership of Trusted Black/African American (AA) Owned Digital & Linear Platforms Across the United States. The agency offers advertisers the opportunity to CONNECT with a valued audience that is African American, culturally relevant content to “grass root” local communities.
“Our goal is to give Black media a bigger voice and some type of competitive advantage in the larger mass communication landscape,” said David Beckford, Creative Director, and Founder of Dynasty Media.
To date, there are fourteen locations in the St. Louis metro with the goal of being twenty, Beckford says. According to market data, there are 367,000 “pair of eyes and ears” in the radius of the screens, reaching 160,000 people in a collective frequency, Beckford says.
Other locations where the DISC system is up and running:
Better Family Life
Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce
Krab King
Omega Center
Riverview West Florissant Development Corporation
Tapers Barber and Beauty
Tripe Center
Two of a Kind Bar & Grill
Your Place Diner
Gwen’s Restaurant
Ladies of Elegance Salon & Spa/Ryze Manufacturing
NAACP St. Louis County
Annie Malone Childrens Home
In Da Loop Restaurant
Click on DISC to see at video clip for the St. Louis Market
For more information, about DISC, visit www.dynastytelevisionmediaportal.com
David Beckford
Dynasty Media Agency
+1 314-632-6079
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube