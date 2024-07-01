With Launch of Core Engineering Division, Innova Solutions Signals New Era of Specialized Engineering Solutions

Innova Solutions - Where Innovation Comes to Life

With the convergence of physical and digital worlds, Innova Core Engineering is a strategic realignment of our engineering capabilities to help our customers solve their complex engineering problems.” — Ashish Saxena, President of REMTT SBU at Innova Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, today announced the launch of Innova Core Engineering. With the creation of this specialized engineering services division, the company is poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions across multiple industries—manufacturing, automotive, energy & utilities, semiconductor & medical devices, & retail and CPG—leveraging its deep domain, IT, and engineering expertise and a proven track record of success.

"With the launch of Innova Core Engineering, we have brought together the formidable capabilities of both Innova and Volt to craft an unparalleled offering in the engineering space," said Jeff DeWitt, Group Vice President of Volt Technical & Innova Engineering. "The combined strengths of both organizations now enable Innova to deliver end-to-end engineering solutions that address the complex challenges modern businesses face. Clients can now leverage Innova's deep technology expertise along with Volt's proven ability to source and manage top engineering talent, creating a powerful synergy that drives innovation and accelerates project delivery."

Building on the strong foundation of Volt Engineering & Design Technical Solutions, Innova Core Engineering now offers an even more comprehensive suite of services. This includes:

• Mechanical & Electrical Engineering: Design, analysis, testing, digitalization, and product information management.

• Embedded Systems & Software Development: Concept-to-prototype development, validation, and cyber-hardening.

• Manufacturing Process Optimization: Simulation, automation, workflow efficiency, and Industry 5.0 solutions.

• Semiconductor Design Expertise: Analog, RF, mixed-signal, RTL & physical design, and verification.

“With the convergence of physical and digital worlds, Innova Core Engineering is a strategic realignment of our engineering capabilities to help our customers solve their complex engineering problems,” said Ashish Saxena, President of the REMTT Strategic Business Unit and Core Engineering at Innova Solutions. “By creating a dedicated focus solely on core engineering services, we're able to channel our expertise and resources more effectively, delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results for our clients.”

Already serving an impressive portfolio of clients, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, Innova Core Engineering's reorganization ensures even greater benefits for its partners. The division's commitment to quality, reliability, and "white glove" customer service has earned it a 90% customer continuation rate. This focused approach allows for the delivery of transformative solutions that consistently empower clients to achieve significant cost savings, enhance regulatory compliance, and drastically accelerate time to market.

In response to the news, respected industry analyst Pareekh Jain offered the following endorsement: "Innova Core Engineering excels in specialized engineering skills, possesses distinct industry expertise, and fosters collaborations with prestigious clients. For enterprises seeking elite engineering talent with deep industry knowledge, Innova Core Engineering is the ideal engineering partner."

To learn more about how Innova’s specialized engineering solutions can drive your business forward, please visit Core Engineering Services and Solutions from Innova Solutions.