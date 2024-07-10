Maplytics Spring 2024 Release integrates maps & Dynamics 365 with Power Pages Portal!

We're thrilled to offer our users the ability to integrate location intelligence into their Power Pages experiences seamlessly” — Senior Vice President of Maplytics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maplytics, the first Certified Geolocation App on Microsoft AppSource for Microsoft Dynamics 365, recently announced its Spring 2024 release. This feature-rich update empowers businesses to leverage the power of locational or geographic data within Power Pages (formerly Power Apps Portal) and introduces a host of other enhancements designed to streamline workflows and boost productivity.

“We're thrilled to offer our users the ability to integrate location intelligence into their Power Pages experiences seamlessly," said the Senior Vice President of Maplytics at Inogic. "This empowers businesses to add interactive maps to Websites, visualize CRM data on those maps in the form of pushpins, and plot optimized travel routes, ultimately leading to better decision-making and improved results", the Tech Lead added.

The Key Highlights of the Spring 2024 Release include-

Power Pages Integration: Users can now leverage Maplytics within Power Pages to create interactive map experiences for external audiences visiting the custom Websites. This opens up exciting possibilities for visualizing data, showcasing locations, and enhancing customer engagement.

Enhanced Auto Scheduling: Maplytics now offers even more powerful automated scheduling capabilities, allowing businesses to have ‘Mass Frequency Updates’ by replicating existing record details to multiple records. With the ‘Characteristic Based Scheduling’ feature, appointments can be assigned based on the skills of the field technicians and the right job can be assigned to the right rep at the right time!

Streamlined Data Plotting: Improved Data Plotting and management features empower businesses to save a search criterion as a template and plot the same along with pushpins and colors, plot for 1:N, N:1 relationships for Multi-Address Plotting, and display 25000 records in Plot Entity Record.

Additional Enhancements: The Spring 2024 release also includes a variety of other improvements, including performance enhancements, bug fixes, and more.

Benefits for Businesses:

• Improved Customer Engagement: Create interactive map experiences within Websites created in Power Pages to showcase locations, visualize data, and enhance customer engagement.

• Optimized Field Operations: Plan efficient appointment schedules for your field teams, saving time and resources.

• Data-driven decision-making: Gain valuable insights from location data to make informed decisions about record visualization, scheduling, resource allocation, and more.

• Increased Productivity: Streamlined workflows and strategic resource allocation lead to a more productive workforce.

The Maplytics Spring 2024 release is available now to all Maplytics customers on the Website or Microsoft AppSource. To learn more about the new features and benefits, visit the Maplytics website at https://www.maplytics.com/ or connect at crm@inogic.com for a free trial or a personalized demo.

About Inogic

Your Trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Inogic is renowned for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the latest Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration - Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse.

To learn more about how Inogic can help enhance your Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform user experience, visit https://www.inogic.com/ or contact crm@inogic.com