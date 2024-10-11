Inogic Brings Game-Changing CRM Solutions to Booth 1017 at Community Summit 2024

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic is thrilled to announce its return as a Platinum Sponsor at the Community Summit North America 2024 (#MySummitNA), taking place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre in San Antonio from October 13-17. The event promises to be a grand tech showcase, offering bigger and bolder innovations than in 2023. Visit Team Inogic & Maplytics at Booth 1017 for live demos, expert insights, and an immersive experience of how geo-analytics and Dynamics 365 can transform business operations.

#MySummitNA is set to be the tech event of the year! With 500+ expert speakers, 700+ sessions, and 5,500+ attendees, it’s a prime opportunity to learn, connect, and collaborate with Microsoft MVPs, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts. Dive deep into Dynamics 365, AI, and the Power Platform in an immersive environment. “This year’s Copilot AI Summit Preconference promises to explore the future of GenAI with keynotes, fireside chats, and innovation profiles. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event!”, claim the organizers.

Did You Visit the Inogic-Maplytics Booth Last Year?

Well, they are back and better than ever! Team Inogic will be showcasing live demos of their popular apps at Booth 1017! It is a chance to meet the product experts behind Maplytics, the flagship geo-analytical solution that transforms the Dynamics 365 CRM experience. You can personally interact and understand the application of WhatsApp4Dynamics, DeDupeD, and 15+ such amazing Dynamics 365 solutions from the specialists.

This year, get hands-on with other in-demand solutions like:

• Attach2Dynamics for seamless document management,

• WhatsApp4Dynamics for integrated omnichannel communication,

• SharePoint Security Sync for secure collaboration,

• DeDupeD for data quality management, and more!

Save on Registration!

Register now using the INOGIC10 coupon code to get a 10% discount on the registration fee!

Exciting Partner Solutions Showcase: "Reinvent Maps with Dynamics 365, Field Service, and Dataverse" Join the team for a live session led by Gaurav Chatterjee, VP of Dynamics 365 Apps at Inogic, on October 15, 2024, at 10:45 AM CT Location 225B. Discover how Maplytics integrates with Dynamics 365, Field Service, and Dataverse to:

• Visualize records on maps with customized pushpins,

• Auto-schedule multi-day appointments for field reps,

• Optimize travel routes for better efficiency, & more!

Visit Team Inogic-Maplytics at Booth 1017 to learn how their innovative solutions can boost your business. For more info, check out www.inogic.com or reach out at crm@inogic.com. Want to set up a one-on-one meeting? Drop them a line, and they’ll make it happen!

Let your presence make #MySummitNA 2024 the best one yet!

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Its flagship Dynamics 365 CRM maps integration app, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Preferred App on Microsoft AppSource, is changing the way locational intelligence is leveraged with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, Appointment scheduling, et al.

Inogic is renowned for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the latest Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration - Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse.

To learn more about how Inogic can help enhance the Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform user experience, visit https://www.inogic.com/ or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

